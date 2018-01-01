Friends arrives on Netflix Singapore

SINGAPORE: Spread the word. Netflix has adopted all 10 seasons of the cult nineties series Friends onto its streaming site.

Nearly 14 years after the final episode aired in May 2004, Netflix announced on Facebook on Monday (Jan 1) that it is bringing back the American TV sitcom, much to the elation of its fans.

And it's all thanks to a fan called Gavin Neo, it seems.

In a video posted on Facebook, Netflix said: "While Singapore learnt Spanish with the Cali Cartel, fell for Steve Harrington, went gaga over nasi lemak and grumbled about public transport, one guy's obsession over his favourite squad of six never wavered."

The video went on to show screengrab of posts from Gavin, repeatedly asking for Friends to be brought to Netflix Singapore.

In a post accompanying the video, Netflix said: "Dear Gavin (and those of you just like him). In 2017, you’ve been asking us the same question repeatedly for 6 months. Now, it’s finally happening. FRIENDS (TV Show). All 10 seasons. Now streaming. Your new year just got a lot happier."

(Screengrab: Facebook/Netflix)

Fans of Friends raved about the news online, with many praising Gavin and some even calling him a hero.

Friends, which first aired in September 1994, is a TV show about how six young people from New York - on their own and struggling to survive in the real world - find the companionship, comfort and support they get from each other to be the perfect antidote to the pressures of life.

The show is credited with having launched the careers of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.