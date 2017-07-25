From fame to F&B: The local personalities forging new career paths

Former news anchor Timothy Go is now the boss of his very own Subway store, while former radio deejay Daniel Ong has his own craft beer brand.

SINGAPORE: Don’t be surprised if you see former news presenter Timothy Go behind a Subway counter making you your favourite sandwich.

After 20 years in the media, the 43-year-old wanted to “venture out of his comfort zone”.

“I didn’t want to retire being defined only as a news anchor,” Mr Go told Channel NewsAsia. “I want to be a multi-hyphenated person.”

And that means adding sandwich artist to his CV.

Go, who is also co-founder of start-up mobile and online channel tech360.tv, is now a Subway franchisee. His new outlet in Taman Jurong opened almost four months ago.

“I worked at McDonalds and then at Starbucks as a teenager in Vancouver,” he revealed.

“I hope this inspires fast food crew out there to one day be their own boss,” he added.

Getting into the world of food and beverage (F&B) was admittedly “a great leap forward” for Mr Go, but he said he has the tools to make it work.

“Media folks like us are used to adapting and learning within seconds. Also knowing what to do right away,” he explained.

“Or at least we are good at pretending we know everything,” he added with a laugh.

Mr Go joins a string of local celebrities and media personalities who have started F&B joints over the years, including rapper Sheikh Haikel’s Halal burger joint FatPapas, director Jack Neo and actor Mark Lee’s Old Town White Coffee chain and TV host Pornsak Prajakwit’s Thai food franchise Porn’s.

Daniel Ong and Allan Wu brandishing their new craft beer brand Brewlander (Photo: Brewlander Facebook page)

And celebrities are not only starting restaurants - they’re also launching their own F&B brands.

Earlier this year, former radio deejay Daniel Ong and television host Allan Wu banded together to debut their own craft beer label called Brewlander, along with other partners. With four products currently under the brand – a summer ale, a Saison, a wild India Pale Ale (IPA) and a double IPA – they will be launching 16 more varieties in the future.

A seasoned F&B entrepreneur ­– he co-founded cupcake chain Twelve Cupcakes and restaurant-bars Rookery and Mischief – Mr Ong thinks that being a former media personality gives him “a slight advantage” when he started out in a completely different industry.

“Especially in getting the word out,” he told Channel NewsAsia. “But after that, it's all about the consistency and quality of your product or service.

He added: “There are no shortcuts. If you aren't up to scratch in any way, you will be eliminated. Personality or not.”

Which is why Mr Ong wants people to know that the F&B business is “tough”.

“I’ve had to learn everything from scratch,” he said. “I paid my dues, learnt from my mistakes, had small victories and big defeats. No one sees the hard work and dedication behind any brand, they only see what you present to them.”

His word of advice for others thinking of getting into the business?

“Don’t!” he said with a laugh. “Unless you have the grit, passionate know-how and the steel will to solve any problem that may come. Then plan well, because if you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”

So what is the biggest misconception about celebrity-helmed F&B joints?

“The biggest misconception is that it’s easy,” said Mr Ong. “We’ve seen so many celebrities who put in money, front it, and don’t spend any time in the business running it or helping out – it doesn’t usually end well.”

He added: “So many businesses have gone under due to the tough climate. Rogue staff or partners, and bad sales. Even a star following doesn’t guarantee sustainable business. Things could be rosy for a few months, but a steep downhill comes when there isn't a plan past the initial hype.”

Which is why Mr Go is all hands-on when it comes to his new business.

“When we started, owners knew more than staff and we have to be there to guide them, teach them and my style is teaching by example,” he explained. “I still do today. I make at least one sandwich for a customer a day when I am there.”