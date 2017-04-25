G-Dragon to perform in Singapore, Thailand and Australia as part of solo world tour

The Act III, MOTTE tour will travel to a total of 19 cities including Singapore, Bangkok, Macau, Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and New York, according to the schedule released on the YG Entertainment website.

SINGAPORE: Korean pop star G-Dragon, leader of idol group BIGBANG, is set to go on a solo world tour beginning Jun 10 this year, his agency announced on Tuesday (Apr 25).

The Act III, MOTTE tour will travel to a total of 19 cities including Singapore, Bangkok, Macau, Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and New York, according to the schedule released on the YG Entertainment website.





The tour, his second following the record-breaking One of a Kind tour in 2013, is described as a showcase of the "loneliness and anguish hidden behind the glamourous life from his massive success", said the YG website.

The Singapore concert will be held over two days - Jun 24 and Jun 25 - at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event is organised by IME SG, which is also behind the upcoming CNBLUE Asia tour.



Advertisement

The Bangkok stop will have two concerts as well on Jul 7 and Jul 8 at the Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

In addition to Southeast Asia, the tour will also make several US, Australia and Japan stops in July, August and September respectively.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Jiyong and is often referred to as GD, is the leader of award-winning K-pop idol group BIGBANG, whose members are now largely pursuing their solo careers or serving in the military.

He launched his solo singing career in 2009 with hit album Heartbreaker and now has four under his belt, including the collaboration masterpiece GD & TOP.

GD has also worked with fellow BIGBANG member and friend Taeyang on several songs including popular 2014 single "Good Boy".

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.