Gastropub Lepark to close end-September

SINGAPORE: After three years of offering late-night dining and live music, gastropub Lepark is saying goodbye to its home at the rooftop car park of People's Park Complex.



It is closing its doors after Sep 30, as the landlord is selling the entire car park space.

Lepark made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday (Sep 16), much to the disappointment of customers, especially its regulars.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, Lepark's co-owner Carmen Low recalled the gastropub's humble beginnings. It was 2015, and the car park looked like a wasteland. But one night, five local bands gathered to put on Getai Electronica - a spiced up version of the traditional getai - transforming an abandoned area into a space to be seen and heard.

That was the night Lepark officially opened its doors, marking the start of its reputation as a hangout spot for youngsters and an iconic location popular with shutterbugs.



Ms Low and her business partner Mr Lionel Ang had secured the space the year before, and she said more than a thousand people came to the rooftop on opening night even though the floor of the car park was "rocky, sandy and muddy".

Getai Electronica, held in 2015. (Photo: Lepark/Facebook)

The gastropub has come a long way since then. With a laidback vibe and its quirky take on local dishes - such as chicken rice sushi and Milo soft serve - it soon cemented its place in the competitive food and beverage scene in Singapore.

Lepark, said Ms Low, was born out of a desire to bring people together and form communities, and the relationships built is what Ms Low will miss the most.

"(It's with) the young people that really just trust in the things we do. Sometimes we have groups of young people hanging out here instead of going to the streets to loiter. With us moving out of this location, that's one thing we will miss - groups of people that call this place home," she said.

The 30-year-old is also heartened that the rooftop has become a "safe space" for different groups of people. "People trust the content we put in; people trust that they are guaranteed some sort of a good time here."

While the future of Lepark is uncertain, Ms Low is hopeful that it could reopen someday. She said many of the car park's potential buyers are speaking with her and Mr Ang, while other organisations have approached the pair to help jazz up public spaces.

"Where will we go? We have no idea too, many doors are opened, but we want to choose a door that makes sense for all of us – and a safe space that you guys will all wanna call home," said Lepark on its Facebook page.

A wedding held at the rooftop of People's Park Complex. (Photo: Samuel Goh Photography)

Lepark will be hosting various community nights in the lead-up to its closure, and has invited anyone interested to collaborate to get in touch.

"What a miracle it has been to collectively transform this sleepy car park rooftop into a light of this city," Lepark said on Facebook. "There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the skies ... It will be business as usual from now till Sep 30, so do come by, have dinner, grab a drink, watch one last music session or come give our bartender a hug before our last song!"