Gaurav Kripalani named festival director of Singapore International Festival of Arts

SINGAPORE: The Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) will welcome its new festival director Gaurav Kripalani from May 1, 2017, Arts House Limited (AHL) announced on Thursday (Mar 23).



In a media release, AHL - which presents the festival - said this will be for a tenure of three festivals from 2018 to 2020. Kripalani will take the helm from outgoing festival director Ong Keng Sen, who will see through the 2017 edition which begins in June.

Kripalani, who is the current artistic director of the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT), has produced more than 100 plays during his time with the company. Under his direction, SRT was the first Singaporean theatre company to perform on Broadway in 1998, AHL said.

Among Kripalani's notable works is Singaporean musical Forbidden City, which he commissioned and produced. AHL added that he was one of the first to champion the use of outdoor spaces for the arts, and originated productions of Singapore's own Shakespeare in the Park.

During his three year tenure with SIFA, Kripalani will continue as director of SRT.

“It is an honour to be passed the baton to helm Singapore’s premier arts festival. Keng Sen has done a stellar job and I hope to reach the high expectations that have been set. I look forward to reaching out to artists, locally and internationally, in order to achieve the Festival’s goal of pushing the boundaries of perception in the multi-disciplines," Kripalani said. "I look forward to welcoming the world to Singapore and Singapore to the world.”

Thanking Ong for his contributions, National Arts Council CEO Rosa Daniel said the festival "has become a truly international festival of a very high standard". "SIFA has also reached out to the wider community in diverse ways for all to enjoy. It has achieved both excellence and inclusivity," she said.