George Clooney once gave 14 of his friends US$1m each: Report

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor George Clooney once gifted US$1 million to each of his 14 closest friends, according to a TV report on Monday (Dec 10).

His friend and business partner Rande Gerber said on MSNBC's Headliners that the 56-year-old Gravity star had invited the group he referred to as "The Boys" over for dinner one night in 2013.

According to Gerber, who co-founded the Casamigos tequila brand with Clooney, the actor said: "Listen, I want you guys to know how much you mean to me. I came to LA, I slept on your couch...

"I'm so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn't be where I am today without all of you. So it's really important to me that while we're all still here together that I give back."

He then presented each of his 14 friends with a black Tumi suitcase filled with US$1 million worth of US$20 bills.

"We were in shock," said Gerber, who tried to decline the gift.

"But then (Clooney) said 'if Gerber doesn't take the money, nobody gets it'," said the nightclub entrepreneur.