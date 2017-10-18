George Saunders' 'Lincoln in the Bardo' wins 2017 Man Booker prize

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

George Saunders' first novel "Lincoln in the Bardo," was on Tuesday named the winner of the 2017 Man Booker fiction prize, awarded each year for the best original novel, written in the English language and published in UK.

REUTERS: George Saunders' first novel "Lincoln in the Bardo," was on Tuesday named the winner of the 2017 Man Booker fiction prize, awarded each year for the best original novel, written in the English language and published in UK.

The novel is about former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln and the death of his eleven-year-old son, Willie, at the dawn of the American Civil War.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)