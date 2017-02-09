Giant screens across UK bring David Hockney iPad drawings to life

LONDON: Giant screens across Britain will show digital paintings by English artist David Hockney for a week starting on Thursday, as an exhibition of the pop art pioneer's work goes on display at London's Tate Britain museum.

The paintings are part of more than 70 works Hockney drew on an Apple iPad and iPhone, and will be displayed across screens in seven cities - London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle.

Every half hour, viewers in public locations will be able to see a minute-long animated clip of Hockney's brushstrokes building gradually to reveal his paintings.

One of the drawings on show, "Untitled, 382", depicts Hockney's garden in Los Angeles, split down the middle with a call to action: "Keep Calm and Carry On Drawing."

Hockney, 79, left his native Yorkshire for Los Angeles in the 1960s. His paintings of swimming pools, friends and lovers captured the sunny optimism of Sixties California.

He has made paintings on the iPad since 2010, the year the device was launched.

The exhibition at Tate Britain will feature Hockney's work across six decades and runs from February 9 to May 29.

