Glee alum Harry Shum Jr. joins cast of Crazy Rich Asians: Report

SINGAPORE: The cast of Crazy Rich Asians will see a new addition: Glee star Harry Shum Jr., according to a Hollywood Reporter report on Monday (Jun 5).

The film adaptation of the bestselling book - directed by Jon M. Chu - will see the likes of Constance Wu, Gemma Chan, rapper Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh headlining the movie.

Pitched as a combination of Devil Wears Prada and Pride and Prejudice, the book centres around economics professor Rachel Chu (Wu) and her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding). Rachel realises Nick is Singapore's most eligible bachelor when attending his best friend's wedding in the city-state, where the story unfolds.



Chan will play Nick's cousin, while Shum will reportedly play her ex-boyfriend in the film.

"I loved the book! Extremely excited to join Crazy Rich Asians and be part of such a stellar cast!" Shum said on his Facebook page.

Filming for Crazy Rich Asians has kicked off, and the producers have said it will be filmed entirely in Singapore and Malaysia.