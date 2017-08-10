Glen Campbell album sales soar 13,000 percent after singer's death

Sales of Glen Campbell's music soared after the death of the "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer after a public struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Analytics company BuzzAngle Music said Campbell's digital album sales rose more than 13,000 percent on Tuesday after news of the musician's passing at the age of 81.

Most of the sales came for Campbell's greatest hits albums, but streaming and sales of his hit songs were also up more than 6,000 percent, BuzzAngle Music reported on Wednesday.

Campbell's death in Nashville, following a nationwide farewell tour in 2012 following his Alzheimer's announcement, brought emotional tributes from country music stars and fans alike.

Jimmy Webb, who wrote many of Campbell's biggest hits including "Witchita Lineman" and "Galveston," called Campbell "the American Beatle, the secret link between so many artists and records that we can only marvel."

Country singer Brad Paisley told Variety it was "a mind-blowing thing just being around him," and Dolly Parton tweeted that he "was one of the greatest voices of all time."

BuzzAngle Music said the top Glen Campbell songs sold on Tuesday were "Wichita Lineman," "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Gentle On My Mind," "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," and "Galveston."

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)