Go on an adventure and experience the Great Wall of China without the crowds

BEIJING: One of the first sections of the Great Wall of China to be restored by the Chinese government was in Badaling, about 70km north-west of Beijing. This is where American President Richard Nixon stood when he visited the Great Wall back in 1972.

Today Mutianyu and Juyongguan are also wildly popular sections of the wall – even at the height of summer when temperatures can reach a high of 40°C. There are cable car rides and slides. In Badaling, even pony and camel rides.

In other words, they’re tourist traps.

Of course, if you’re up for a little adventure – or will do anything to simply to escape the crowds – there are a few charming (mainly untouched) sections of the Great Wall you can still experience for yourself.



The Wall at Jiankou is less crowded than the ones in Badaling and Mutianyu and the view is not any less spectacular. (Photo: Jeremy Koh)

Advertisement

Advertisement

JIANKOU GREAT WALL

One of my favourite sections of the Wall is about two hours’ drive from central Beijing. Although reconstruction efforts have started here, Jiankou is nowhere near as packed with tourists as the usual destinations.

Getting to the Wall at Jiankou involves a two-hour hike up a mountain, and it’s certainly not a stroll in the park – the ascent is steep and challenging.

I’ve been to Jiankou almost 10 times, and I actually got lost on three occasions because the routes are not marked. For newbies who intend to make a trip to Jiankou, here are some tips to make your adventure that much easier.

After you head up the stairs from the rainbow trout restaurant, turn left through a small gate (do not walk straight as that path leads you to a dead end) and you’ll see a few houses with farm animals after a short walk. Here, you can buy a map to help you navigate. Look out for the plastic bottles and tiny ribbons tied on shrubs and trees along the route – if you don’t see them anymore, it means you’re not on the trail.

Just before you reach the Wall, you’ll see a wooden ladder and an old man with his makeshift drinks stall. Climb that ladder and you’ll be standing on the UNESCO Heritage Site. And trust me – after the hike you’ve just had, you’ll be glad to pay the old man for the overpriced beverage.

To get to the Wall at Jiankou, you need to take a two-hour hike up a mountain. (Photo: Jeremy Koh)

Continue your climb to the left of the crumbling, mostly deserted structure, and you’ll soon reach a watchtower, or what’s left of it. Spend a moment here, think about the men who built this wall centuries ago, and take in the magnificent engineering of this jaw-dropping architecture snaking steep into the distance. And breathe. The vista before you is simply spectacular.

Choose the route on the right of the rainbow trout restaurant, you’ll come face to face with a wall of stones, quite literally. This part of the wall is especially arduous, and it’s not an insignificant climb as the trail gets progressively steeper and higher.

But what greets you at the top is nothing short of remarkable: A stunning panoramic view of the mountains and the desolate remains of the Great Wall.

GUBEIKOU GREAT WALL

The climb up to the Wall at Gubeikou isn’t as tiring as the one in Jiankou. (Photo: Jeremy Koh)

Like Jiankou, finding your way to the unrestored Gubeikou section of the Wall can be tricky.

My friends and I took a public bus there, but we still couldn’t see the wall when we got to the stop. It was only with the help of villagers that we managed to locate it. I recommend you do the same and politely ask for a little navigational help – you won’t be able to see the wall even at the start of the trail.

Gubeikou is definitely a better option if Jiankou sounds too challenging. The climb up isn’t as tiring, and you’ll reach the Wall in under one hour after crossing the railway tracks. And you won’t be greeted by giant hordes of people jostling for selfie stick space.

A little adventure is all it takes to have the Great (wild) Wall to yourself.