Gold 905 DJ Jamie Yeo gives birth to baby boy

SINGAPORE: Radio deejay and TV host Jamie Yeo has given birth to a son, she announced on Sunday (Sep 24).



She and her husband Rupert welcomed their son, Luke, a little earlier than expected, she revealed.

"Arrived 29 August, a little early at 35 weeks, but healthy and at a respectable 2.35kg," she wrote in a social media post.

Her second child, Luke went home on Sunday after three weeks at the Singapore General Hospital, she said, thanking the nurses and her gynaecologist.

"Massive thanks also to the medical staff especially the ever cheerful nurses in the maternity and labour wards, whose experience helped get us through a month of hospitalisation for Mummy and got baby Luke to a safe place for delivery," she wrote.



"Now we’re finally looking forward to bonding time at home for all the family. Thanks in advance for all the well-wishes and apologies if we don't get back to you all as we adjust to sleep deprivation and numerous diaper changes!!"

Yeo, 40, married 38-year-old British expat Rupert earlier this year.

She has a seven-year-old daughter, Alysia, from her marriage to Englishman Thorsten Nolte. She finalised her divorce with Nolte early last year. Before that, she was married to fellow deejay Glenn Ong from 2004 to 2009.



