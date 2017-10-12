Grab, Sanrio to launch collab Hello Kitty plush toys

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing company Grab is teaming up with Sanrio - the company behind characters such as Hello Kitty, Keroppi and Little Twin Stars - to launch a set of limited edition Hello Kitty plush toys.

From next Monday (Oct 16) to Nov 12, users who enter certain codes on GrabHitch, GrabShare and JustGrab rides will stand a chance to win one of the limited edition plushies each week, Grab said in a press release on Thursday (Oct 12).

After entering the code, users will have to pay for the ride with GrabPay in order to be eligible to win the prize. There will be 1000 Hello Kitty plush toys available each week.

The first plushie, called GrabHitch Hello Kitty, will be available from Oct 16 to Oct 22. Grab will reveal the other three plush toy on its Facebook and Instagram pages over the next few weeks