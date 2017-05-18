Halal haven: Sampling Osaka’s famous food on a budget

Nicknamed "tenka no daidokoro", or "the nation’s kitchen", Osaka lives up to its reputation of being the standard bearer for Japanese cuisine. Its people live by the ethos of kuidaore - the concept of eating oneself bankrupt.

And it is hard not to, considering how Japan’s third-largest city has a plethora of fine dining establishments, which collectively have a whopping 91 Michelin stars, including three 3-star restaurants.

Osaka is the go-to destination for many travellers to sample succulent wagyu (Japanese beef) and exotic eats like pufferfish and sea urchin. But poisonous seafood aside, the city does not overlook the rising number of visitors from Muslim countries.

Halal food does not come naturally to Japan as a nation, with media estimates that only eight out of 10,000 citizens are Muslims.

But over the last few years, businesses in major Japanese cities have realised that serving halal-certified cuisine can be lucrative.



Osaka has reinvented itself slightly to greet all of its visitors with open arms and the days when Muslim visitors brought boxes of instant noodles from home to get through their trips are long gone.



Here are a few options that should have all visitors licking their lips.

TAKING ON TAKOYAKI AT MATSURI, S$10



This cosy joint sits just three train stops from Universal Studios Japan - in other words, a good respite after an exhausting day of thrills and spills at Osaka’s famous amusement park.



It boasts a hearty selection of Osaka street cuisine from okonomiyaki (traditional savoury pancake) to kushikatsu, deep-fried skewered meat and vegetables.

Five sticks of Kushikatsu - which included deep-fried battered prawn, potato, lady's finger, onion and eggplant. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

But for my travel companions and me, the highlight of our dining experience at Matsuri’s was the rare chance to cook our own takoyaki, or grilled octopus balls. After placing our order, the waitress brought over a metal takoyaki pan on top of a portable stove before giving a short demonstration of how to cook up one of Osaka’s famous street food.







It got messy at first, but the smell of flour batter turning crispy and octopus meat sizzling in the round palettes was enough to whet our appetites.



The balls, which we liberally slathered with a sweet barbecue sauce, swirls of mayonnaise and shaved bonito flakes, are a joy to behold.



The hard work paid off. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

The dining experience doesn’t end there. After finishing the meal, the waitress invites customers to fill in a Muslim diary, a creative and fun way to invite feedback, before waving us off collectively with an “Assalamualaikum”, a traditional Muslim peace greeting.



Most of the patrons were tourists from Malaysia and Indonesia. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

SEAFOOD GALORE AT KUROMON ICHIBA, S$15-S$25

Namba, the beating heart of south Osaka, is known for its neon billboards, shopping arcades and pachinko parlours.



But tucked away in an eastern pocket of that giant urban jungle is Kuromon Ichiba, the city’s go-to wholesale market. A two-minute walk from Nippombashi train station, Kuromon is a seafood paradise.



The main hall, about 600 metres long, is lined with dozens of food stalls and hundreds of tourists.



Grilled scallops mixed with butter and seasoning. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

It is a scene permeated with the savoury scent of buttered clams on the grill and sweet marinade smothered on unagi, sliced freshwater eel, that is served with Japanese rice.



Baby octopus with a quail eggs inside. They cost 250 yen (S$3.15) each. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Shopkeepers invite passers-by to look at their goods or eat in their restaurants, with polite bows. But Muslim travellers should note that some of the food is prepared with sake, so it is crucial to make your preferences clear before sampling.



A tip for first-timers to Kuromon: Walk through the lineup and make mental notes before deciding what to purchase. This could save you some dough.

NARITAYA IS WHERE THE BEEF’S AT, S$25



Kobe is not the only place in Japan with sumptuous wagyu. This yakiniku (grilled meat) restaurant in Kyoto, a 30-minute train ride from central Osaka, is an awesome dinner pit-stop after a long day walking through the city's numerous temples and shrines.

Naritaya is located at the heart of Kyoto, Japan's former capital city. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Like any yakiniku establishment worth its salt, Halal Yakiniku Naritaya’s menu includes several cuts of beef.

Sirloin, tenderloin, or uebara (ribs) - meat lovers have the luxury of choice.



A hearty bowl of beef complemented well with grilled vegetables. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

We seared and seasoned our prime cuts on the inlaid tabletop grill before dipping them in the restaurant’s famous barbecue sauce.



The dainty slices had a rich flavour, and the texture was so tender, they melted after a couple of chews.



This slice of beef tongue is deceivingly scaly. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

We particularly enjoyed the grilled tongue, which looked tough on the outside, but supple when nibbled on.

And when the belly-busting glut becomes too much, take a walk along the banks of the Kamo River a few minutes away from the restaurant.



NOODLING AROUND AT RAMEN HONOLU, S$8-S$10

Japan is renowned for its hyper-efficiency but few places exemplify this characteristic like Ramen Honolu.



The 10-seater operation has a high turnover, and the outlet is outstandingly organised to minimise waiting and maximise customer satisfaction.



When we stepped into the shop, after a 10-minute walk from Namba station, we were greeted with a confusing sight – a vending machine for us to place our customised ramen orders.



Take your pick. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Spicy fried chicken ramen, which was pictured as noodles in a dark red broth, caught my eye immediately.



After we had slotted in our yen and selected our order, the machine dispensed our order tickets. We then took to our seats and passed the order tickets to our awaiting chefs behind a counter.



Barely a couple of minutes later, dinner was served. My dish, which costs 980 yen (S$12), was hearty with a thick spicy soup.



Ramen is typically served in pork broth but this outlet's chicken broth recipe still packs a punch. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

The thick noodles joined together nicely with the fluffy chicken-and-egg mixture. All the patrons ate mostly in silence, slurping their noodles and broth with gusto.



Ramen Honolu is owned by a Japanese, but all of its staff are from either Malaysia and Indonesia. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

The silence inside contrasted with the wind howling in the cold spring night outside. The quiet concentration of the diners combined with the cosy atmosphere to make for a perfect travel moment.