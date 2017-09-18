Handmaid's Tale, Veep top winners at Emmys

LOS ANGELES: Television series "The Handmaid's Tale" and political comedy "Veep" won the top prizes at the Emmy awards on Sunday (Sep 18), where "Saturday Night Live" was also a big winner on a night dominated by jokes about US President Donald Trump.

In the first major awards wins for streaming service Hulu, "Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss was also named best drama actress for playing a woman forced into sexual servitude. The show also won awards for writing, directing and for supporting actress Ann Dowd.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Veep". (Photo: AFP)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive Emmy for playing an egotistical presidential candidate on HBO's "Veep," one of the few repeat winners this year.

Sterling K. Brown won best dramatic actor for his role as an African-American who is adopted into a white family in heart-tugging NBC family drama "This Is Us."

Donald Glover won best comedy actor for his hip-hop themed show "Atlanta."

Actors Jeffrey Nordling, Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern, winners of Outstanding Limited Series for 'Big Little Lies'. (Photo: AFP)

In a crowded limited series category, HBO's female-driven murder mystery "Big Little Lies" came out on top, winning for best series, for actors Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard, as well as for writing and directing.

Britain's Riz Ahmed won his first Emmy for his role as a man who falls foul of the US judicial system in HBO's crime limited series "The Night Of."

Trump loomed over the ceremony as the target of multiple jokes.

Alec Baldwin accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live". (Photo: AFP)

"The biggest TV star of the past year is Donald Trump - and Alec Baldwin, obviously," said Emmy host Stephen Colbert, who has relentlessly attacked Trump on his "The Late Show."

Baldwin won the comedy supporting actor Emmy for his withering impersonations of Trump on Comcast Corp's NBC's satirical series "Saturday Night Live."

69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Lorne Michaels (C) and the SNL team accept the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for "Saturday Night Live". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

"Saturday Night Live" was named best variety sketch series, and also brought wins for Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy's turn as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.



Following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"The Handmaid's Tale" Hulu

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Veep" HBO

BEST LIMITED SERIES

"Big Little Lies" HBO

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown "This is Us"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Elisabeth Moss "The Handmaid's Tale"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY

Donald Glover "Atlanta"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY

Julia Louis-Dreyfus "Veep"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Riz Ahmed "The Night Of"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Nicole Kidman "Big Little Lies"

VARIETY TALK SERIES

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

"Saturday Night Live"

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Voice"