Hanoi's cafes and scenic beauty more than make up for its chaotic traffic

This city may be noisy and busy but there are gems to be found, if you know how.

HANOI: It’s easy to find out about Hanoi’s rich history and delicious street food, especially at a time like now when access to the Internet is easily available.



But planning where to go when you're actually there requires a clear head – which I found impossible to have with the traffic chaos and din around me when I reached the Old Quarter.



After I got out of the taxi, I had to jump back into the cab almost immediately to avoid a Vespa that whizzed past. When I was safely on the pavement, I had to skip off it so another bike could park. This traffic dancing went on for about a minute before a receptionist from our hotel rushed out to pull me away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You don’t have to avoid them, let them avoid you,” she said laughing.

I quickly learnt what she meant. The motorists in Vietnam’s capital – and there are many of them – have no use for road signs. They went wherever they wanted, whenever they wanted. But that’s not to say they weren’t skillful. Somehow, they always avoid you, albeit narrowly.

After a while, I stopped worrying about a side mirror grazing my face. What I couldn’t get used to was the racket that came with the haphazard traffic.

When my husband and I realised that there was no escaping the din, the first thing we did was to visit a church.

JOINING THE CAFE SOCIETY

Built in the late 19th century by the French colonial government, the St Joseph’s Cathedral resembles the Notre Dame de Paris and is one of the reasons for Hanoi’s reputation as the Paris of Asia.

This place is a hit with walking and cycle tour groups, but not us, who were sorely craving a respite from the chaos. After jostling with the crowd inside for a few minutes, we escaped to the plaza, where some children were playing badminton.

Iced black Vietnamese coffee at Eden and a charming rooftop cafe beside St Joseph's Cathedral. (Photo: Hidayah Salamat)

Watching the shuttlecock fly back and forth in the air was how we spotted Eden Coffee, a three-storey shophouse adorned with fairy lights, colourful flags and paper mills.

Beyond the quirky facade, our first quiet haven in Hanoi was a homey space with Orla Kiely-esque furniture and cushion-filled, carpeted rooms where you can kick off your shoes and stretch out your legs. Upstairs, the rooftop terrace was so close to one of the cathedral towers you could almost touch it. It was the perfect way (for us, at least) to admire the severe-looking neo-Gothic structure.

Here, I enjoyed my first Vietnamese coffee – I had it iced and black – and I’ll just say this: If you want to feel alive, have a Vietnamese coffee.

From the Eden Coffee rooftop, the church is so close you can almost touch it.

After Eden, our trip became a hunt for quiet coffee spaces mostly. The sidewalk cafe culture Vietnam adopted from its French colonialism days still thrives today. From kitschy establishments like Cong Caphe to dark nooks serving house blends to local families, there’s a place for every type of coffee lover.

But I like my coffee without a side of dust and honking, and only had time for the really special spots. Cafe Giang, apparent home of the original egg coffee, checked all the boxes.

The drink’s main ingredients – chicken egg yolk, butter and cheese – are some of my favourite things in the world, but the drink itself wasn’t. Despite Giang’s claims that you couldn’t taste the raw egg in their decades-old recipe, I did, in both their egg coffee and egg chocolate. Some people liken the concoction to dessert, like the French sabayon. To me, it tasted more like a premature dive into the cake mixer.

In the mood for coffee? Giang would not look out of place in a Wong Kar Wai film. (Photo: Hidayah Salamat)

But the cafe itself was an experience for the books, especially if you have a bit of fascination with time travel.Outside, the traffic could be moving at a rapid pace but inside the cafe, it felt like time stood still in the 1940s, when Giang was founded.

Owner Nguyen Tri Hoa stood by the cashier counter, where he calculated customers’ spending manually in a jotter book, probably a habit he picked up from his father, a former Sofitel Metropole Hanoi bartender who created the egg coffee.

Upstairs, the short tables and stools, moody orange lighting and wall fans that barely stirred the air gave the place a dramatic languor you often find in a Wong Kar Wai film. The only waiter there moved as if he had just woken up from a nap.

“I’m not a fan of their coffee,” I told my husband. “But I could squat here forever.”

TUBING IN THE ‘ROCK WONDER’

To experience the kind of quiet that only Mother Nature can give, we travelled four hours to Halong Bay, described by Confucian scholar Nguyen Trai as the “rock wonder in the sky”. Instagram is inundated with photos of the famous limestone formations towering over emerald waters, and I was especially excited to see what it would look like in real life, especially at sunset and in the mist-filled morning.

I wasn’t disappointed. The scenery was just like what I had seen in pictures and it was absolutely breathtaking, especially when a screeching eagle swooped past our cabin as we were cruising towards the bay. As we were kayaking near the rocks, we even spotted a family of baboons caught in a mid-climb squabble.

A tour cruise floating by one of Halong Bay's majestic limestone islands. (Photo: Hidayah Salamat)

You do, however, have to contend with getting your bay shots photobombed by other tour boats. Halong Bay was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in the 1990s and now hosts dozens of cruises a day.

But it’s a small price to pay for a getaway within a holiday at a place as boisterous as Hanoi, especially if you eschew the planned itinerary. Instead, spend your time floating around on one of those slick black tubes you can rent at the beach, getting up only to bodysurf in the ice-cold sea. We did this for less than an hour and this city girl still recalls the incident fondly from time to time.

PERFECT HARMONY

Back in the city, we spent more time getting lost in the streets, pointing out “bienvenue” (“welcome” in French) signs and perfecting our road survival dance routine. When we got hungry, we sought out TripAdvisor for food recommendations such as pho and spicy beef noodle salad.

But it wasn’t long before we craved some peace and quiet again.

Around this time, we discovered Kinh Do, a 1980s patisserie frequented by French actress Catherine Deneuve when she was filming the movie Indochine. Our French-inspired meal included a bowl of beef bourguignon, scrambled eggs with croissants, a deliciously wobbly creme de caramel and homemade yoghurt – all for under S$20.

An movie poster of Indochine hangs on the wall of Kinh Dosh, showing off one of its most famous customers, Catherine Deneuve. (Photo: Hidayah Salamat)

And you get to enjoy all of this without someone accidentally elbowing you from the next table, people shouting orders from across the room and most importantly, a bike threatening to take your foot off the sidewalk.

On our last day, I decided to reward myself with a salon visit and I found one called Tiny, just five minutes from our hotel. Occupying the ground floor of an exceptionally narrow shophouse, it had just enough floor space for two workers to shuffle around. Customers had to quickly take their seats to avoid crowding the space.

That suited me fine. My intention was to get in and get out of the places as soon as I could, after the “spa” manicure and pedicure, which in my experience meant they massaged your digits a little. The best part? It was only a reasonable S$30.

I should’ve known Hanoi would give me a final surprise. An hour later, my nails were done. I wondered what happened to the hand massage, but shrugged it off as I made my way to pay for the services.

My therapist then called out, “No, no! Upstairs!” and led me up a small flight of steps through what looked like a mere hole in the ceiling. I could have sworn it was not there earlier.

The first thing that hit me was the heavenly aroma of lavender oil. When my eyes adjusted to the dark, I saw her, the woman who would give me the best massage of my life.

A Parisian breakfast in Hanoi's Old Quarter. (Photo: Hidayah Salamat)

Although she looked like she could be in her 50s, her hands were soft but firm, and knew exactly where to press and how much. My fellow petite-sized friends and I have the same complaint – masseuses are either too gentle or too hard on us because they can’t figure out what we can take.

Not her. She knew.

It was also the first time that I was having a massage in complete silence, except for the soft humming of the traffic outside. Until that moment, I never thought I’d prefer the sound of traffic with my massage more than an instrumental Disney soundtrack.

I must’ve dozed off because the next thing I heard was the voice of my husband – back from souvenir shopping – floating up from the salon: “It’s been two hours (the mani-pedi was supposed to last less than one). Is she ready?”

As we left Tiny, my feet, which were now feeling much lighter, couldn’t help doing a little shuffle. At the same time, a couple almost ran into us trying to dodge some bikes, just like we did on our first day.

The woman smiled at me and said: “Well, don’t you look relaxed.”