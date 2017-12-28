Happy New Year: 8 things to look forward to in 2018

SINGAPORE: As we bid goodbye to yet another year, what's in store for 2018?



From a royal wedding to the Winter Olympics, there are plenty of things to look forward to.

Here are our top picks for what's coming up in the next 365 days:

FOOTBALL FEVER: WORLD CUP 2018

FILE PHOTO - A sign with the logo of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is on display near the Kremlin before the events, dedicated to the upcoming World Cup Final Draw, in central Moscow, Russia November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The time has come again for football fans (or fan wannabes) to catch their favourite national football teams in action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The once-in-four-years sporting event hooks even those who aren't ardent fans of the sport.



Held in Russia come 2018, a new champ will lift the World Cup after 64 exciting matches.

Partners of World Cup fanatics will need to resign themselves to a month of neglect from Jun 14, 2018 - or find themselves a new hobby.



FOUR LONG WEEKENDS

Long weekends are always a luxury - and there will be four of them in 2018, with three public holidays falling on a Friday and one on a Monday.



Keep this calendar handy when planning your weekend getaways:

FRESH AIR AT ORCHARD ROAD

FILE PHOTO: An ashtray with cigarette butts.

Good news for non-smokers who want to avoid inhaling passive smoke while shopping along Orchard Road. Singapore's famed shopping belt will be going smoke-free from Jul 1, 2018, save for five designated smoking areas:

Behind Somerset MRT station

Cuppage Terrace

Far East Plaza

Orchard Towers

The Heeren

Smoking corners at food establishments along Orchard Road will also be banned from July 2018.



WHEN HARRY MET MEGHAN: THE ROYAL WEDDING

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The royal wedding is set for May 19 - and all eyes will be on Prince Harry and his bride, American actress Meghan Markle, as it takes place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace announced their engagement on Nov 27 to much fanfare.

"Thrilled, over the moon," said Prince Harry of his emotions following the announcement.





The couple said in an interview that they were enjoying "a cosy night" at home in his cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace earlier this month - "trying to roast a chicken" - when he got down on one knee.





OH, BABY

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting their third child in April 2018 - about a month before the royal wedding.

The child will be fifth in line to the throne after grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William and older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



LET IT SNOW: PYEONGCHANG 2018

A general view of the under-construction bobsleigh venue for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea AFP/Ed JONES

Singapore's first Winter Olympian Cheyenne Goh is headed to South Korea after the short-track speed skater earned a spot in the 1,500m event.

The 18-year-old SEA Games medallist said qualifying for the Olympics has been a "long-term dream" of hers and she's really glad to have this opportunity this early in her career.



A total of 102 medals are up for the taking at 2018's Winter Olympics, after four events were added by the International Olympic Committee for 2018 - big air snowboarding, freestyle skiing, mass start speed skating and mixed doubles curling.



BACK ON TRACK: IMPROVED RAIL RELIABILITY, SAY ANALYSTS



File picture of an MRT train. (Photo: Ngau Kai Yan)



Two major incidents in 2017 - the MRT tunnel flooding in October, as well as the Joo Koon train collision - shook commuters' confidence in train services here.

But it's time to forget the train breakdowns and delays of 2017 and hope for a year of smoother travelling ahead.

Two trains after they collided at a train station in Singapore on November 15, 2017. (Photo: AFP / TOH Ting Wei)

Analysts said that rail reliability could improve next year, especially after the resignalling project is complete.



"Maybe we give it one or two months for teething issues … I am very positive to see by end of next year, we would see much better reliability in our system,” said Dr Zhou Yi, Deputy Chairman of the Rail and Transportation Technical Committee with The Institution of Engineers.



DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, Jun 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A plethora of musical acts will be performing in Singapore in 2018. Mandopop king Jay Chou and US pop princess Katy Perry are among the household names who will be holding concerts here.

Rock band Imagine Dragons is one of the big acts kicking off the year and crooner Bruno Mars will be serenading fans in May.

The St Jerome's Laneway Festival will also be back on Jan 27, while fans of 90s pop may want to mark Mar 10 for the I Love 90s show where pop groups 911, 5ive and S Club take centrestage.

What are you looking forward to come 2018?