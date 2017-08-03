Harry Potter actor Robert Hardy dies at 91
British actor Robert Hardy has died at the age of 91, according to local reports on Thursday (Aug 3).
Citing his family, London's Evening Standard said he had had a "tremendous life", with a "giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years".
Hardy played the vet Siegfried Farnon in long-running BBC series All Creatures Great and Small, and portrayed Winston Churchill and Franklin D Roosevelt on several occasions.
More recently, the actor played Cornelius Fudge, Minister of Magic in the Harry Potter films.