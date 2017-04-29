Harry Styles makes a date with Singapore

SINGAPORE: There is just One Direction for fans of Harry Styles to head towards on Nov 23 this year - towards the Star Theatre, where the pop singer will perform for one night only in Singapore.

Styles announced dates for his world tour on Friday (Apr 28), with Japan and Singapore being the only Asian pitstops. He will hold concerts in Tokyo on Dec 7 and 8, after stops in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, as well as Auckland, New Zealand.





The 23-year-old recently released Sign of the Times, his first single from his maiden self-titled solo album. He last performed in Singapore in March 2015 with 1D. The group is now on hiatus as they explore solo projects.