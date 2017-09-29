Healthier fizzy drinks available in Singapore

The new Coca-Cola Freestyle machine has 30 beverages that have been awarded with Health Promotion Board’s Healthier Choice Symbol, including mango and lychee flavours.

SINGAPORE: Lychee Sprite Zero and A&W Rootbeer Zero Cherry Vanilla are among the new soft drinks on offer from Coca-Cola as part of the company's efforts to help people in Singapore manage their sugar and calorie intake.

The drinks are being served in the Coca-Cola Freestyle 7000 dispensing machine, which was unveiled on Friday (Sep 29) at Yoshinoya’s latest concept store at Our Tampines Hub. The Sprite and Rootbeer offerings are among 30 no- or low-sugar soft drinks that have been awarded the Health Promotion Board’s Healthier Choice Symbol which are on offer in the machine.

Khoo Ewe Leong, strategic planning director, Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages said that eating and drinking less sugar is an increasingly important issue for many people in Singapore.

"This is part of Coca-Cola Singapore’s actions to make low and no-sugar versions of the drinks people love easier to find in more places, and in a way that is fun and interactive for everyone.”

This touch-screen dispenser has been offering self-created beverages in micro-doses since its US debut in 2009. And Singaporeans first got a taste of the new flavours when the Coca-Cola Freestyle 9000 was launched locally last year, offering new drinks like Coca-Cola Light Cherry Vanilla.

The Coca-Cola Freestyle 7000, part of the next-generation dispensers, aims to up the healthy living ante with a range of new choices like Dasani mango-flavoured water, Sprite Zero Lychee and A&W Rootbeer Zero Cherry Vanilla.

Two new choices available on the dispensing machine are Mango and Lychee which are not available anywhere else.

The Coca-Cola Freestyle 7000 will be rolled out progressively in stores throughout Singapore, including other Yoshinoya outlets, Dunkin’ Donuts, Wingstop, and Nando’s.

Singapore is the first market in Asia Pacific to debut this machine.