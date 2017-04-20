Heaven on Earth: Suzhou, China

SUZHOU: Whether you are based in Shanghai or on yet another routine business meeting to this Chinese city, you might want to break the monotony of your schedule with a quick side trip to the charming city of Suzhou. At just about 30 minutes away from Shanghai by high-speed rail (or a more leisurely 90-minute drive), Suzhou is almost part of Shanghai’s suburbs.

Woven amid its own cluster of skyscrapers and industrial parks, historical Suzhou retains some of its softer charms – winding canals and classical gardens abound in this ancient city long-admired for its Ming dynasty era architecture.

In this city, there are four enormous lakes and a canal system that dates back 2,500 years so you are never far from an Instagram-worthy body of water. The air feels damp and beneficial to the skin, with its misty spring rains and mild winters. The plentiful water ensures that that the pleasant scenery, so good for cycling through on one of the ubiquitous green bicycles thoughtfully provided by the Suzhou government, is full of jade-green parcels of land, tree-lined avenues and parks full of cherry and plum trees, azaleas, camellias and blazing rapeseed. The fertile Yangtze River Delta soil and Suzhou’s recent development into a major joint-venture hub for high-tech manufacturing and commerce mean that its people are relatively affluent and able to enjoy the city’s many delights along with the tourists and expatriates.

MUST SEE

A top landmark is Tiger Hill, an intimate little hill intricately woven with winding pathways and pagodas, with all trails leading to China’s very own “Leaning Tower” – the Yunyan Temple. Built in the year 961 and leaning at three degrees because of its faulty foundation, it is a must-see for history buff and a pleasant afternoon stroll outdoors. (585 Huqiu Hill, near Shantang Street; 7.30 am to 5.30 pm)

Humble Administrator’s Garden (Photo: Tricia Sim)

Among Suzhou’s many heritage gardens, the most popular is the Humble Administrator’s Garden (178 Dongbei Jie, near Qimen Lu; open from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm). It is hardly humble, seeing how it measures at nearly 52,000 sqm. The garden, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was originally built in the Ming Dynasty for a former government official and poet Wang Xianchen, the eponymous administrator. The central feature is a shimmering lotus pond, around which radiates zigzagging covered walkways, pavilions, bonsai gardens, moon gates and planted densely with wisteria, pine, weeping willow and entirely steeped in an elegiac and meditative mood.

The Garden of the Master of the Nets (Photo: China Culture Tour website)

On an entirely different but more intimate scale is The Garden of the Master of the Nets (11 Kuo Jia Tou Xiang), which is less a garden than it is a period piece house from the year 1140. It’s an intriguing look at a refined and elegant way of life – yes, there’s a dainty scholar’s garden designed to be walked in at a genteel pace along some of the prettiest mosaic paths.

Suzhou Museum (Photo: Another Believer)

Just before you zip off towards the new, a good middle path between the old and the new Suzhou is Suzhou Museum (204 Dongbei Jie) designed by I M Pei (of the Louvre Pyramid fame. Pei’s family was native to Suzhou, and he returned to Suzhou in his 2002 to build a museum that married his modernist sensibility with the local vernacular. Inside, there is a treasure trove of antiques, paintings, ceramics, crafts, relics, books and over 20,000 rubbings of stone inscriptions. The superb collection includes works of masters from Song, Ming and Qing dynasties.

If the weight of so much learning and refinement makes you thirsty for something new and sparkly (and just in time for a spot of tea and retail), you should head over to the Eslite (Crossroads of West Tianmu Street and Right Bank Street). This first Chinese outpost of the iconic Taipei store is less of a Dickensian bookstore than it is a glamourous retail haven that wouldn’t feel out of place in the most sophisticated cities of the world. Find everything your heart could desire, from red satin Karl Lagerfeld pumps to esoteric art tomes, from Marvis toothpaste to twee fine bone teacups to designer scooters. The beautiful building sits right by a canal near Jinji Lake, and has many pretty waterside cafes and fine eateries.

Lastly, retreat from the world at the just-opened Sangha Wellness Retreat, a modern resort sprawling over the shores of the Suzhou’s Yangcheng Lake. More than any mere hotel, this retreat seeks nothing less than to transform your life into one of mindfulness with its programmes that integrate Eastern and Western wisdoms in experiences, lessons, therapies and treatments. Who would have thought that one of the world’s most stunning spas could find a home in one of China’s most ancient cities? 199 Yangcheng Ring Rd, Yangcheng Island, Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou, 215000, China. www.livingoctave.com