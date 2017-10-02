Here is a list of things you can do even if you only have 36 hours in Madrid

There has never been a better time to visit the Spanish capital, where the political and economic turmoil of the past decade has helped spur creativity and enterprise.

MADRID: There’s arguably never been a better time to visit Madrid. Prices are still relatively low, but the economic and political turmoil of the past decade have helped spur an outpouring of creativity and enterprise in Spain’s golden capital. Experimentally minded locals have enlivened the city’s aging mercados and turned its derelict factories into thriving art centers. Young culture-makers and party people continue to flock to established nightlife and shopping hubs like Malasaña, even as they invigorate upwardly trending barrios like fashionably chill Conde Duque and multicultural Lavapiés.

FRIDAY, 3PM. BOCADILLO, TWO WAYS

There’s probably no dish more emblematic of Madrid than the bocadillo de calamares, the simple wedding of crusty baguette and squid fried in olive oil that, when done right, is extremely satisfying. Grab a standing spot at one of the bars at the edges of the grand, arcaded Plaza Mayor to enjoy a classic, under-€3 (or about US$3.60) version of the sandwich, washed down with a caña, or small beer. Or pair an acorn-fed Iberian ham bocadillo with a chilled glass of Champagne – a combination that’s been winning the hearts of local foodies – at Bocadillo de Jamón y Champán in the Alonso Martínez neighbourhood.

5PM. BOHO BARRIO

One of Madrid’s most of-the-moment shopping areas is Las Salesas, the leafy downtown neighbourhood running from Chueca to Salamanca. The concept store Do Design carries design, fashion and art objects, while quirky Cacto-Cacto carries only, yes, cacti. Check out the elegant, century-old pastry shop La Duquesita Pastelería, which got a smart makeover at the end of 2015, as well as the tiny, three-year-old boutique Jápines (think “Happiness” with a Spanish accent), which the local designer María Beltrán Joyas filled with a tastefully eclectic assortment of accessories, candles, perfume and jewelry, much of it of her own design.

Patrons enjoy drinks in La Latina neighborhood. (CREDIT: Javier Luengo © 2017 The New York Times)

10PM. NEW WAVE TAPAS

One of the best of the recently opened crop of modern tapas bars, Celso y Manolo knows what to update and what to leave alone. This goes for the stylish interior, with its preserved 1950s-era bar and floor tiles, as well as the menu, featuring reworked classics like grilled organic Cantabrian veal ribs with chimichurri (€10) or the chuletón de tomate, a luscious layering of avocado, mango, papaya, olive oil and fresh herbs on a half heirloom tomato (€10).

11.30PM. OLD WAVE SPIRITS.

Some things don’t need updating, like La Venencia, a gorgeously musty, sepia-toned sherry bar frequented by Hemingway that has hardly changed in 70 years. Tipping and taking photos are still strictly forbidden — remnants of the bar’s time as a Republican haunt during the Spanish Civil War — and the only drink on offer is sherry: Exquisite, honey-hued and poured from hulking oak wood casks, same as it ever was. Another fetching Madrileño relic, Bar Cock has been open since 1921 in a cavernous former brothel decked out like an English gentlemen’s club. With its well-poured cocktails, pleasantly stagy interior and whiff of debauchery, it’s easy to see why it’s been a late-night spot for everyone from Frank Sinatra to Pedro Almodóvar to Francis Bacon, who according to bar legend came here for his final martini.

SATURDAY, 11AM. BRICKS AND BENEDICT

A ham bocadillo at Bocadillo de Jamón y Champán. (Photo: Javier Luengo © 2017 The New York Times)

After a revitalisation campaign in the early aughts, multi-ethnic Lavapiés, the southern neighbourhood once known as a “vertical slum” because of its teeming low-rent tenement blocks, has been transformed into one of Madrid’s hippest neighbourhoods. Opened last April in a small redbrick atelier, Pum Pum Café is already popular with bohemian-inflected locals, who flock here weekends for the brunch offerings. Try the “Club Mix”: Eggs Benedict with avocado, a fresh croissant, organic granola with fruit and yogurt, a mimosa or fresh-squeezed orange juice and an espresso drink or artisanal pour-over filter coffee, all for €10.

1PM. WHAT’S OLD IS NEW

One of several vibrant reuse projects in the neighbourhood, La Casa Encendida hosts exhibitions, concerts and talks in a grand early 20th-century Neo-Mudéjar building. Down the street, the Mercado de San Fernando, once a traditional covered market, has been transformed into a spirited modern hub where local vendors, artists and chefs hock everything from Andalusian wine to tango lessons to sushi. And see what’s on later at La Tabacalera de Lavapiés, a mixed-use cultural space and social centre in a derelict multilevel tobacco factory. Today, the mural-splashed structure houses a bar, library, kitchen, community garden and patio space.

5.30PM. HIGH ART, NO COVER

No trip to Madrid is complete without a visit to a few of Europe’s most important art museums. With some rigorous time management, you can enjoy much of it without paying a penny. Entry is free on Saturdays from 6pm to 8pm at the Prado Museum, with its extensive collection of works by El Greco, Velázquez, Rubens, and above all, Goya (do not miss the astonishing subterranean gallery devoted to his haunting, late Black Paintings), and from 7pm to 9pm at the Reina Sofía Museum, home to Picasso’s “Guernica,” among many other masterpieces.

9PM. SKY-HIGH SUNDOWNER

It may be a bit of a Madrid cliché, but it’s hard to match sipping a pre-dinner drink while watching the sun set over the city from the panoramic rooftop terrace of the ‘20s-era Círculo de Bellas Artes. Entry costs €4, as does a glass of wine or a beer.

The rooftop terrace at the 20s-era Círculo de Bellas Artes. (Photo: Javier Luengo © 2017 The New York Times)

10PM. RAINFOREST DINING

Since opening last summer in upmarket Salamanca, Amazónico, an opulent jungle-inspired restaurant by the gastronomic power couple behind El Paraguas and Ten con Ten, has become the city’s latest “it” dining spot. Hanging palms, lush jungle prints and a circular sushi bar topped with exotic fruits and a luminous stuffed peacock – the work of the Catalan interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán – create an aptly flamboyant backdrop for Madrid’s fat cats and debutantes, while chef Sandro Silva’s menu travels from his native Brazil to Japan by way of Argentina, India, China and Peru. The result is creations like Hawaiian-style red tuna poke tartare with sesame, pineapple and toasted cashews, and raw scarlet shrimp yarikahua marinated in lime and yuzu with purple corn, in addition to fire-grilled meats and cocktails containing dragon fruit and sambucus flower. Dinner and drinks for two starts around €200.

11.30PM. ELECTRIC NOCHE

After a decade-long slump, Madrid’s clubbing scene is once again on par with Europe’s best, with a clutch of new under-the-radar venues, like members clubs El Sótano and Cha Chá, that require connections or a bit of hustle to access. The uninitiated might try Goya Social Club, a buzzy Berlin-inspired subterranean venue with a Funktion One sound system (entry, €15), or Sala el Sol, a bastion of “la Movida” movement in the ‘80s that now plays host every Saturday to one of Madrid’s best electronic music nights (entry €15, including first drink).

SUNDAY, 10AM. CHOCOLATE HANGOVER

El Rastro, Spain’s largest flea market, offers everything from vintage furs and antiquaria to midcentury modern furniture. (Photo: Javier Luengo © 2017 The New York Times)

Whether you’re waking up or just leaving the club, sugar-shock yourself back to life like generations of Madrileños have before you with chocolate con churros – rich, dark hot chocolate and warm deep-fried churros (basically a linear doughnut) – a specialty served from the green wood-paneled interior of Chocolatería San Ginés since 1894 (a mug of hot chocolate and six churros cost €4).

11AM. ON THE TRAIL

El Rastro, Spain’s largest flea market, has been unfurling across La Latina neighbourhood for half a millennium. Named for the trail of blood left by slaughtered cattle on the way to the tanneries, the teeming market offers everything from vintage furs and antiquaria to mismatched silverware, craft items, hand-me-down curios, synthetic flamenco frocks and mid-century modern furniture. Equally engaging is the crowd, a motley cross-section of locals and visitors walking the great hill of La Ribera de Curtidores, browsing the stalls and clustering around busking gypsy-klezmer bands and sub-Saharan drummers.

11.30PM. STOP THE PRESSES

Walk La Latina until you reach El Imparcial, a restaurant, bar and concept shop in an elegant two-storey manor house that once held the offices of the newspaper El Imparcial. The €20 Sunday brunch includes fresh fruit with yogurt and granola, regional sausage and cheeses, a bread basket with crushed tomato, marmalade and butter, and a main course of your choice with coffee and juice.

LODGING

Set in the central Alonso Martínez neighbourhood, Urso Hotel & Spa is a chic boutique property in a restored early 20th-century palace replete with marble stairs, a wrought-iron balustrade and stained-glass windows. Doubles start at €170.

Since moving into tony Salamanca at the end of last year, Tótem has quickly become one of Madrid’s most coveted accommodations. Its 1920s-inspired décor features potted palms, blue velvet sofas and a Mediterranean restaurant inspired by F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Beautiful and Damned. Doubles start at €154.

By Charly Wilder © 2017 The New York Times