‘There are a lot of high-end amateur photographers today’: Leica Galleries director

Don’t dismiss the photographs you see on social media — the German brand discovered one of its ambassadors on Instagram.

SINGAPORE: The Leica camera brand has long been associated with some of the world’s most renowned photographers, from street photography pioneer Henri Cartier-Bresson to Pulitzer winner Nick Ut, who is famous for his image of a naked child running away from a napalm attack during the Vietnam War.

But it might not be so far-fetched for future master photographers to be discovered among the visual noise of social media, reckoned Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, art director and chief representative of Leica Galleries International.

In fact, she revealed that she had stumbled upon one of the brand’s ambassadors for the camera on Instagram: American photographer Jason Peterson, who has a large following thanks mainly to his smartphone photography.

“He did a lot of black-and-white pictures, which I thought were amazing. And then I found out that he also used a Leica,” she said.

“We have billions of pictures each day through our social networks, that is unbelievable. Everyone today is a photographer (and) we have a lot of high-end amateurs today.”

Rehn-Kaufmann was in town last week for the official opening of Leica’s new gallery space at Fullerton Hotel, after moving out from Raffles Hotel Arcade due to renovations.

Ara Guler is famous for his photographs of Istanbul as well as of celebrities, such as Pablo Picasso, Sophia Loren, and Alfred Hitchcock. (Photo: Leica Gallery Singapore)

As part of the launch, there is an exhibition Memories Of Istanbul by renowned Turkish photographer Ara Guler.

The show comprises black-and-white photographs of street scenes as well as portraits of famous personalities that the 88-year-old has shot through the years, such as Alfred Hitchcock, Sophia Loren, and Salvador Dali.

“He’s called the Eye of Istanbul and is famous for his photographs of Istanbul and the Bosphorus, especially from the 1950s to the 1960s. He’s also well-known as a reporter and photojournalist covering a lot of political affairs around the world,” said Rehn-Kaufmann.

The Guler exhibition picks up where the Leica Galerie left off after its move. In the future, there will be shows by the likes of Italian photographer Fulvio Bugani, Oliver Vogel, Ian Teh, as well as projects with LASALLE College of the Arts.

While the brand rests on its rich history and relationships with established photographers — its in-house galleries around the world mostly feature Leica users — it is also well aware of how photography has extended to those using smartphones, she said.

From the ongoing exhibition by Turkish photographer Ara Guler. (Photo: Leica Gallery Singapore)

Rehn-Kaufmann pointed to the brand’s collaboration with Chinese smartphone giant Huawei, which uses its lenses, and how it also held an exhibition featuring the works of established photographers such as Jacob Aue Sobol using smartphone cameras.

There may be a lot of good photographers floating around on social media but it’s still best to experience a good image beyond the screens, whether it’s published in books or printed on paper, she said.

For her, smartphone photography shouldn’t be the be all and end all for serious photographers.

“Nearly everybody nowadays has a smartphone, but it’s (only) the first step. I always say that a picture is a picture when it’s printed out. Photography has something to do with paper, for me. When you go into an exhibition, you can look at them from different angles,” she said.

And the art of looking also extends to today’s generation of photographers.

“In the older days, because they had only 36 shots, you had to take care of the picture more. Today, very often, when you shoot, you don’t really look. You have to go back to learning how to look.”