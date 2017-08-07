Hollywood couple Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce separation

CALIFORNIA: Hollywood couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are splitting up after eight years of marriage, the pair announced on Sunday (Aug 6).

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed," the pair said in a statement posted on Pratt's official Facebook page.





"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," he added.



"We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Faris, 40, posted a statement along the same lines on her Twitter profile.

Pratt is renowned for starring roles in blockbusters "Guardians of the Galaxy," "The Lego Movie" and "Jurassic World," while Faris starred in the "Scary Movie" franchise and the TV sitcom "Mom" .



The pair are parents to a four-year-old son.

The couple married in 2009, two years after co-starring in the film "Take Me Home Tonight." It was Pratt's first marriage and Faris' second.