How to care for leather, according to experts

Industry insiders share easy ways (that really work) to care for your favourite leather shoes and bags.

SINGAPORE: Designer shoes and handbags are often considered investment pieces that we are most willing to splurge on. When it comes to taking care of leather, however, not many are sure about the upkeep the tricky material requires. To make sure your favourite shoes and bags last for years, we’ve turned to some experts for advice.

GOOD CLEANING HABITS

White leather sneakers like this one from Common Projects require weekly cleaning to keep them pristine.

“Make a habit of using a soft cloth to clean the insoles of your leather shoes and surface of your leather bag after each use, and leather care will no longer feel like a huge chore,” shared Geraldine Goh, co-founder of local label Arete Goods, which specialises in quality handcrafted leather shoes and bags.

For celebrity stylist Furqan Saini, who owns over 90 pairs of leather shoes, cleaning them is a weekly affair. “I make it a point to give my shoes a quick wipe when I get home – I don’t like the idea of dirt and grime accumulating for too long. I have 14 pairs of white leather sneakers that I clean religiously once a week.”

STORE THEM PROPERLY

Stuff bags, like this Penta goatskin tote by Arete Good, with tissue before storing them to maintain their shape.

“Air your leather bag or shoes for at least a day before storing. If they get wet, make sure they’re completely dry before you put them away,” advised Goh. “Don’t wear the same pair of leather shoes every day – try to rotate every two to three days. Keep your leather bags in shape by stuffing them with tissue before storing in dust bags.”

DEAL WITH STAINS ASAP

The earlier you deal with stains, the more likely you can remove them completely. You can try using Jason Markk 3pk Quick Wipes, $5 (L) or the Saphir Renomat stain remover, $25 (R).

“Always remove fresh stains as soon as you can, because the longer the residue stays on, the more it may embed into the leather,” said Furqan. “If you’re accident-prone, keep leather wipes in your bag so you can clean up the mess immediately.”

Goh recommends tackling fresh stains with Saphir Renomat stain remover, which effectively cleans spots without damaging the leather.

CONDITION ONCE A MONTH

A general rule for conditioning leather is to do it when you feel the leather is getting dry. However, as important as it is to avoid dry leather, it’s also essential that you avoid over-conditioning. The more you use a leather good, the more frequently you should be conditioning it.

“If you use your leather goods often, we suggest cleaning and conditioning them once a month. Good leather can retain its properties for over 50 years, provided that adequate leather care is given,” said Goh.

DO A PATCH TEST

“Before conditioning any leather, clean the surface with a wet cloth to remove dirt that may otherwise be rubbed further into the leather,” said Goh.

She also recommends testing a dab of conditioner on a discreet area on your bag or shoe as different leathers react differently to treatments. Look out for excess colour rub off on your cloth or discolouration on leather – if nothing goes wrong, it’s safe to proceed.

START WITH A SMALL AMOUNT

Different leather absorbs lotion differently, so a patch test can determine how much conditioner to apply to your leather good. Finished leathers usually have a special surface coating that slows their natural absorption rate, so your shoes and bag may only take a small amount of leather conditioner at a time.

Use a small amount of conditioner and apply to the leather in circular motions – make sure you’re using thin, even layers to give the surface a balanced coat and prevent splotchy drying.

After the conditioning is complete, Goh recommends wiping off any excess product and leaving your leather good to dry for at least a day before storing.

CHOOSE THE RIGHT PRODUCTS

Look for products such as the Scotchgard Suede & Nubuck Protector (L) and Collonil Clean & Care Shoe Cleansing Foam, to clean and protect your leather shoes and bags.

According to Goh, there are two types of leather care for different groups of leather. “For vegetable-tanned and chrome-tanned leather, try using a leather lotion to clean and condition regularly. If your suede or nubuck goods look tired and flattened, use a suede brush to remove dirt and keep them looking fresh and smooth. Look for suede and nubuck specific leather care products to condition and waterproof these types of leather.”

Furqan’s go-to choices include Scotchgard’s Suede & Nubuck Protector for weatherproofing leather shoes and Jason Markk’s Premium Shoe Cleaner for hardier shoes in top grain calf leather.

USE A TOOTHBRUSH

Stuck with tired-looking suede and nubuck goods while on holiday? A clean toothbrush is all you need. Muji 4-colour toothbrush set, $16.

Yes, you can spruce up dusty suede or nubuck shoes and bags while travelling, even if you didn’t pack a suede brush in your suitcase. Goh suggests using a clean toothbrush to brush the dirt and dust off your leather goods and you’re good to go.