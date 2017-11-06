How to eat like a local in Danang

Channel NewsAsia’s correspondent Tan Qiuyi shows us some of her favourite street food in the third largest city in Vietnam.

DANANG, Vietnam: In Danang for the Apec Leaders’ Week this week? There’s more to the city than the combined presence of 21 world leaders, glittering conference rooms and endless white sand beaches. Vietnam is famous for its wide array of street food, and the breezy, coastal city of Danang has its fair share of deliciousness.

But street food across Southeast Asia are often so tasty because of monosodium glutamate, better known as MSG.

Vietnam is addicted to it, and street food vendors often use it generously in their offerings. Side effects of eating too much MSG include post-meal fatigue, numbness, headaches and even palpitations. As for me, I get incredibly sleepy, and it becomes impossible to work.

In Danang, however, I found a handful of places serving what I’d describe as “clean tasting” street food. I can’t verify that no MSG was used because it is considered rude to ask vendors if they used it in their cooking, and requests to not add MSG will often earn you a blank or death stare, but I can safely say that I didn’t feel any post-meal drowsiness.

Try them and let me know what you think.

Banh Xeo Ba Duong (Say: Baing Siao Ba Zerng)

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the highlights at Ba Buong? The spicy delicious dipping sauce. (Photo: Tan Qiuyi)

There are other stalls with the same name so make sure you pick the correct one – it’s right at the end of the alley and it’s always crowded.

What’s banh xeo? They are crispy pancakes stuffed with shrimp, pork and bean sprouts that you roll up with fresh herbs, green banana, cucumber and shredded green papaya on rice paper. Ban xeo can be found in northern and southern Vietnam but the best ones are in the central. Ba Duong’s palm-sized banh xeo are chewy, crispy, and stay that way.

There’s also nem lui, a pork paste grilled on bamboo skewers (it’s like satay). I’ve never been a fan of nem lui, but Ba Duong’s offerings are decent although they are not mind-blowing. Both banh xeo and nem lui rolls are eaten with a savoury sauce made of pork, liver and other delicious secret ingredients. Don’t forget to add a dollop of Ba Duong’s special chilli sauce.

Rolling a banh xeo can be a tricky affair. (Photo: Tan Qiuyi)

It’s tricky to roll a crisp banh xeo without everything spilling out, especially if it’s your first time. Tip? Don’t overstuff it, and go easy on the salad.

K280/23 Hoang Dieu, Da Nang

Banh Mi Ba Lan (Say: baing mee ba lan)

Each baguette is given a sprinkling of salt and pepper before it’s popped into the oven for a quick grill before serving. One is not enough. (Photo: Tan Qiuyi)

Don’t be fooled by the fact that it’s a food cart – Banh Mi Ba Lan is a Danang institution. The baguette is crunchy and packed with juicy slices of cha, a type of Vietnamese sausage. Other ingredients include smoked pork belly, pate, and it’s garnished with cucumber, spring onion and two to three tiny but green chillies. If you can’t stomach spice and heat, remove them before eating. I like to cut up the chillies with my pocket knife and spread them around to make it less fiery.

Unlike most banh mi stands across the country, Banh Mi Ba Lan is not open for lunch.

Remember, Banh Mi Ba Lan is not open for lunch. (Photo: Tan Qiuyi)

62 Trưng Nữ Vương, Đà Nẵng, 9am to 11am, 4pm to 9pm

Mi Quang Ba Mua (Say: Mee guang ba muer)

Mi quang is packed with a bunch of delicious ingredients such as chicken, pork and shrimps. Don't forget to squeeze some lime over it before you dig in. (Photo: Tan Qiuyi)

Mi quang is a bowl of thick chewy rice noodles served in a shallow layer of savoury turmeric broth, topped with your meat of choice – shrimp, pork, chicken, fish, beef, frog, or all of them – and a sprinkling of peanuts. Squeeze in the lime to give this dish an extra punch.

Ask any local in Danang for the best mi quang in the city, and the answer you’re likely to get is: “The one near my house, and it’s not famous.” It would seem everyone has a favourite mi quang.

I went to the Mi Quang Ba Mua on Ho Nghinh street (there are several outlets, but I strongly recommend this particular one for people who are MSG-intolerant). The noodles I tasted were springy and the broth excellent, although the meat was a tad tough. If you’re a chilli fiend, don’t forget the sauce. This branch is tastefully decorated and serves ice-cold coconut too! Not all branches serve coconut water, and one other outlet I went to? Let’s just say I felt sleepy after lunch.

259 Ho Nghinh, Danang