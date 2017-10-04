'I'm alive', Stefanie Sun tweets after fake report of her death

SINGAPORE: Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun is still alive and well, contrary to an online news report that claimed she died during a concert in New York.

The report on states-news.com said that the singer died on Tuesday night after a stage prop fell on her. It also said that she was in the middle of a Eurythmics cover when "two large guns" tipped over.

"Oi what's going on. I'm alive," the pop star tweeted on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Oi what's going on. I'm alive. — Stef Sun (@Stefsunyanzi) October 4, 2017

She also posted a Mid-Autumn festival greeting on her Facebook page.