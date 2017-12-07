In pictures: An 80-year-old amateur photographer's images of old Singapore

Self-taught photographer and office cleaner Lui Hock Seng will hold his first exhibition next year, with rare photographs of Singapore in the 1960s and 1970s.

SINGAPORE: It’s never too late to hold your very first show – even if you’re 80 years old.

Self-taught photographer Lui Hock Seng will be presenting an exhibition of his black and white photographs of Singapore from the 1960s and 1970s at Objectifs next year.

Titled Passing Time, the exhibition will feature 30 works that Lui, who currently works as an office cleaner, has captured through the years.

According to Objectifs’ press release, Lui's interest in photography began in the 1950s, when he began documenting the lives of ordinary folk from the Teochew Market at Clarke Quay to the old Tanah Merah Village and Redhill brick factory. He would also often take photos while cycling to work, shooting river life by what was then the Merdeka Bridge.

A member of the defunct Southeast Asia Photographic Society, he has won several photography awards, most recently bagging third prize at a contest at Kampong Glam Community Club last year. In the 1960s, he also worked as a part-time event photographer for weddings, dinners and funerals in the 1960s.

The exhibition will only be up in February 2018, but in the meantime, here are some of his rare photos of a bygone Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A photograph from Lui Hock Seng's exhibition Passing Time. (Photo: Lui Hock Seng)

A photograph from Lui Hock Seng's exhibition Passing Time. (Photo: Lui Hock Seng)

A photograph from Lui Hock Seng's exhibition Passing Time. (Photo: Lui Hock Seng)

A photograph from Lui Hock Seng's exhibition Passing Time. (Photo: Lui Hock Seng)