In search of Javan rhinos in Ujung Kulon, Indonesia

BANTEN, Indonesia: The downpour the previous night made the ground wet and muddy, certainly not the most ideal condition for trekking in the jungle. My foot disappeared into the soft, brown muck with every step I took. Trading those trekking shoes for the black rubber Wellington boots at the beginning of the track began was a very good idea, I thought to myself.

I grumbled to Yudi – a Labuan local who was walking in front of me – about the sticky mud.

“Shhhhh... Keep your voice down, don’t talk so loud,” said Suleman, our guide from Ujung Kulon national park. “The rhino can hear you from miles away.”

I immediately shut my mouth and trudged on.

Three of us were on the lookout for Javan rhinoceros, one of the rarest animals on earth.

The Javan rhinoceros captured on camera at the Ujung Kulon National Park. (Photo: Ujung Kulon National Park)

The Javan rhino, characterised by its single horn, is on the brink of extinction. No zoo in the world has it in captivity and researchers say there are only 63 left in the wild at the Ujung Kulon National Park.

Ujung Kulon spans more than 120,000 hectares in the Banten province at the southwestern edge of the island of Java. Our search for the rhinos was looking like a needle-in-a-haystack situation. Plus, these stocky herbivores are solitary animals and they’re extremely quiet, even while on the move. Their keen sense of smell and hearing also make it difficult to spot them in the wilderness.

“You have to be very lucky to be able to see the Javan rhino,” said Yudi, who also works at the National Park.

Both Yudi and Suleman, who are in their 40s, had walked the trails for many years, and even they had yet to see the rhino.

If I really wanted to see one, they said, I would have to follow the research team during their field work, spending between one and two weeks in the jungle collecting information from the camera traps, and setting new camera positions.

Erm, maybe not, I muttered under my breath.

We continued walking up the trail that runs parallel to the beach. The probability of a rhino-sighting is higher here because they sometimes drink by the beach.

After about 20 minutes, Suleman pointed to the ground. “Rhino footprint,” he whispered.

Fresh footprint of the Javan rhinoceros at the Ujung Kulon national park. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

The discovery of the footprint got me excited. I looked around, hoping to see movement in the bushes that might indicate the rhino was still nearby. Alas, there was none. The jungle continued to hum with just the sounds of insects and birds.

The footprint was almost shaped like an egg. It was large, about three times the size of my own, embedded deep into the mud from the animal’s heavy weight (an adult rhino can weigh at least 900kg).

A clever and experienced guide is able to tell how large a rhino is, how fast it was moving and how recently it passed by just by looking at a set of prints.

None of us had the expertise, but the fresh footprints suggested that a rhino had just been through here.

The majestic Javan rhinoceros, one of the most endangered species on earth. (Photo: Ujung Kulon National Park)

The idea that I might see a rhino at any moment was thrilling. But I also wondered if I really did want to see it. The thought of a rhino charging towards me, bulldozing and tearing down everything in its path freaked me out.



Suleman calmed my nerves and assured me that rhino attacks on humans are rare. But, he added, if a rhino really did charge, I should run as fast as possible and try climbing up a tree.

“Thanks, Suleman,” I answered, rather unconvincingly.

As we walked on, I asked Suleman what is being done to protect the Javan rhinos to make sure that they do not become extinct.

Suleman replied that the Ujung Kulong National Park authority is considering the possibility of finding an alternative habitat for the rhinos. A recent study also highlighted the need for a safer conservation area for the remaining few Javan rhinos, and to establish new colonies, due to risks from natural disasters at the present location.

The Banteng, a species of wild cattle grazing in a savannah at the National Park. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

The National Park is near Mount Anak Krakatoa volcano, an area of converging tectonic plates which often cause earthquakes and may lead to tsunamis.

The study said a 10-metre high tsunami is projected to occur within the next 100 years, which could wipe out the entire rhino population at the National Park.

The beach at Peucang island that could easily rival other more well known beaches in Indonesia. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

Getting to Ujung Kulon national park is an adventure in itself. From Jakarta, it’s a five-hour bus ride to Labuan, a fishing town on the west coast of Banten province, and then another hour by motorcycle to Sumur.

From there, a three-hour boat ride to Peucang island, one of two places offering accommodation facilities for visitors to the national park. The other is the smaller Handeuleum island, an hour away from Peucang.

If visitors are disappointed at not spotting the rhinos, there is plenty more wildlife to see in Peucang and Handeuleum: Deer, peacocks, wild boars, and monkeys roam freely around the visitor centres. In addition, visitors can also see the Banteng, a species of wild cattle grazing in a savanna at the national park.

Was I disappointed not to see the rhinos on my trip? Not really. The possibility of the Javan rhino facing extinction was what attracted me to make the trip to the Ujung Kulon National Park in the first place. I knew the chances of spotting this majestic creature were very slim. I would have had to be extremely lucky to see one. And that was okay.

Nevertheless, the Ujung Kulon trip was a great experience. I had wandered through rhino territory before it becomes a thing of the past.

Hopefully, that will not happen.