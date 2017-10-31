Inside out London

Two hotels – one, in the city, and the other, just outside – in which to base yourself for two very different, but equally enjoyable, itineraries.

LONDON: There is an incredible menu of attractions in London – from blockbuster West End shows to gastro-pubs in Hampstead, and bold-faced retailers on Old Bond Street to pop-up boutiques in Shoreditch – but savvy travellers will know that just half an hour outside the capital are equally beguiling diversions centered around the fabled English countryside. Our tip? Spend a few days in London, kicking up your heels and living the high life, but then schedule some quality time in picturesque spots like Berkshire, for a taste of the good life.

11 CADOGAN GARDENS

As locations go, 11 Cadogan Gardens is peerless. A leisurely walk of a few minutes through its cosy Chelsea neighbourhood of low-rise Victorian mansions, stylishly renovated mews houses, and fancy boutiques brings you to buzzy Sloane Street, The Kings’s Road, and Sloane Square with their incomparable haul of swanky boutiques, restaurants, and the avant garde Saatchi Gallery. The odds, though, are that you would be hard pressed to stir from the hotel.

The owners of 11 Cadogan Gardens have turned these 19th-century red-and-white bricked residences into a chic 56-room hotel. (Photo: 11 Cadogan Gardens)

The owners have stitched together a row of late 19th-century red-and-white bricked residences into a charming, chic 56-room hotel. A small flight of shallow white stone steps leads past a mosaic landing into a series of room-sets, styled like the town manor of a richly endowed English lord who’s dropping into London for the weekend.

The becalmed eye roams through cosy parlors and sitting rooms lined with dark-stained timber panels, thick rugs, sash windows, period furniture, plush high-backed armchairs, and floor-ceiling bookshelves crammed with antique, leather-bound books. In winter, there really is nothing more comforting that curling up by a fireplace, a novel or glossy magazine on the lap, a hot-chocolate by the side-table, and nothing much on the day’s agenda besides relax.

Have a relaxing drink at the bar that is decorated with thick rugs, sash windows, period furniture and plush armchairs. (Photo: 11 Cadogan Gardens)

And should the unthinkable happen and you feel the need to stir, a battery of lively concierges is at hand to advise on neighbourhood highlights, and to make dinner reservations. Owing the eccentricities of Victorian architecture, with their jigsaw corridors and interlocking staircases that remind you of Hogwarts, the hotel has smartly outsourced its recreational facilities. A private garden is just across the road for one’s morning constitutional, while around the corner is the wonderful Ushvani Spa.

And that evening, as you snuggle down beneath a blizzard of white, silky soft cotton bed linen, the heavy drapes drawn against the night, you find yourself sleepily plotting to fix your schedule to stay another day.

The Signature Suite. (Photo: 11 Cadogan Gardens)

Rates start from £235 (S$420)

3 THINGS TO DO WHILE YOU’RE AT 11 CADOGAN GARDENS

Housed in a grand Victorian building just around the corner from the hotel, the fabulous Ushvani Spa boasts an almost hidden entrance that opens up into a soothing wood-lined cocoon of mood-lit treatment rooms. On the menu are Asian therapies based on spices, flowers and herbs, and a spacious yoga studio. In the basement is a spa pool and steam room for ladies only. Ask for the 90-minute 11 Cardogan Gardens Treatment featuring relaxing massage and facial.

A five-minute walk away is John Sandoe, one of London’s oldest and best bookshops. The three-storey space is deceptively small, as books are shelved three-deep, with panels that slide open to reveal another layer of books behind. www.Johnsandoe.com

John Sandoe is one of London’s oldest and best bookshops. (Photo: John Sandoe website)

Ask the concierge for the key to the private garden across the road, a precious, green arbour for quiet contemplation.

CLIVEDEN

Arriving at Cliveden in Berkshire – a 30-minute train ride from London’s Paddington station – is a lot like stepping through a time-warp. The tableau of narrow winding lanes, thick hedges and ancient walled manors ticks every fantasy you may have about the English countryside. And when the hotel car turns into the long graveled driveway and Cliveden looms into view, you’re almost half convinced that the Crawleys of Downton Abbey have come for afternoon tea.

Cliveden in Berkshire is only a 30-minute train ride from London’s Paddington station. (Photo: Cliveden)

Built in 1666 by the Duke of Buckingham for his mistress, the Countess of Shrewsbury, the Grade I-listed building has, for over 350 years, been the setting of some of the most important events in English history. Before it was transformed into a 48-room boutique hotel, Cliveden was the home of generations of nobility, including Nancy Astor, the first woman to take a seat in Parliament. Most notoriously, Cliveden was the catalyst of the infamous 1960s Profumo Affair – featuring a naked Christine Keeler climbing out of the pool who caught the eye of a Cabinet minister – which ultimately brought down the government of the day.

These days though, Cliveden basks under a considerably more genteel glow. The rooms are all individually furnished in high 1930s manor romanticism, which is to say, four-poster beds, heavy silk drapes, plush velvets, antique armoires, gilded framed portraits, gold braided tassels, and acres of wood panels and marble.

Cliveden was the home of generations of nobility, including Nancy Astor, the first woman to take a seat in Parliament. (Photo: Cliveden)

Its 376 acres of gardens and parkland, meanwhile, are a delight of birdsong, hidden follies, and wooded trails that lead to bluffs with spectacular views of the countryside, or down to fairy-tale cottages (available for rent) by the River Thames. The spa – featuring an indoor pool and the original pool, now Heritage-listed – was recently refurbished and features beauty influencer Sarah Chapman’s Skinesis facials and deep tissue massages on water-beds.

And as evening falls over the estate and the house is lit up like a lantern, adjourn to chef André Garrett’s impeccable dining room – lined with sparkling chandeliers and huge bowls of garden blooms – for seasonal tasting menus of Cornish turbot, Portland crab, and salt-baked vegetables.

André Garrett’s impeccable dining room is lined with sparkling chandeliers and huge bowls of garden blooms. (Photo: Cliveden)

Rates start from £525 (S$940)

3 THINGS TO DO WHILE YOU’RE AT CLIVEDEN

Have the friendly concierges book you on river cruise along the Thames. The boat meanders through pretty little towns and thickly wooded courseways alive with lush colours. Bento boxes or picnic baskets can be arranged too.

Book a lunch at The Fat Duck, Heston Blumenthal’s legendary temple to molecular gastronomy. About 10- to 15-minute drive.