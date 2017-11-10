Israeli intel firm regrets working for Weinstein, official says

An Israeli intelligence firm which reportedly helped Harvey Weinstein gather information on women accusing him of sexual harassment and assault is sorry it agreed to work with the Hollywood producer, a company official said on Thursday.

The New Yorker said Weinstein had hired Black Cube, which markets itself as a group of ex-members of Israeli intelligence units specializing in business and litigation challenges, to help stop the publication of abuse allegations against him.

"Of course we apologise to whoever was hurt by this," said Asher Tishler, who is listed as a member of Black Cube's advisory board, during a TV interview on Israel's The News. "In retrospect, it's a shame we took the job."

Tishler said he was not familiar with all the details of the work Black Cube carried out for Weinstein.

One account in The New Yorker article described two private investigators from Black Cube, using false identities, meeting with the actress Rose McGowan to extract information from her. McGowan has accused Weinstein of sexual assault.

"I think the job was taken in a justified manner. When it was discovered there was a problem, they stopped," he said.

He added that any money the company made would be given to women's groups.

More than 50 women have alleged that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them over the past three decades. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the allegations.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Andrew Roche)