‘It would be challenging’: Song Joong-ki on working with Song Hye-kyo after marriage

The Korean superstar is in Singapore with his co-stars Hwang Jung-min, So Ji-sub and director Ryoo Seung-wan to promote their latest war film The Battleship Island.

SINGAPORE: Fans of Korean heartthrob Song Joong-ki will be disappointed to know that future collaborations between the Descendants of the Sun (DOTS) star and his wife-to-be Song Hye-kyo are not on the horizon any time soon.



In fact, seeing the couple together on screen may never happen again.

“Working with Hye-kyo for future (collaborations), that’s something I would have to give a little more thought to,” said the 31-year-old who spoke in Korean at a press conference on Tuesday (Aug 8) at Marina Bay Sands. “Because I feel that it would be challenging.”

“Work is work, so it may be a little tough to be on the same production,” he continued through a translator, indicating that he would like to keep his professional and personal life separate.

Song is in Singapore to promote his latest war movie The Battleship Island.

While an on-screen reunion may not be in the cards for the high-profile couple – who recently announced that they will be holding their wedding at Shilla Hotel on Oct 31 – Song's star is in no danger of fading.

Song Joong-ki was propelled to superstardom after his hit drama Descendants of the Sun. (Photo: Kelvin Chia/8 Days)

The sprawling World War II epic The Battleship Island, in which Song plays a Korean independence movement operative on a covert mission, is his big return to the silver screen after five years.

This is also his first project since he shot to prominence and superstar status with the hit K-drama DOTS. His last film was fantasy romance film A Werewolf Boy in 2012.

“If you count the number of years I’ve served National Service in Korea, as well as playing the role of the soldier in DOTS, and now this (Battleship Island) role, I’ve been living the life of a soldier for five years now!” he joked.

“So yes, it has become quite natural to me,” he said. “I’ve had short hair after National Service so I could just comfortably immerse myself in the role.”

Based on a fictionalised version of historical events, director Ryoo Seung-wan's The Battleship Island has been positioned as one of the most ambitious Korean films ever made. It revisits Japanese wartime abuses of Korean civilians on the forced labour camp on Hashima Island, also known as Battleship Island.

The film, which also stars Hwang Jung-min, So Ji-sub and Lee Jung-hyun, broke box office records when it opened in South Korea last month.



It also set a new opening day box office record with a reported 970,000 moviegoers, beating previous record holder The Mummy which starred Tom Cruise. The Battleship Island opens in Singapore on Aug 17.

Song Joong-ki will be marrying his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo come Oct 31. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

So what was the most challenging part about working on this film?

“The hardest thing about this movie, I feel for all of us, was probably having to lose weight to play the roles of captured labourers,” said Song. “Because they (the characters) were very skinny because of malnutrition. So that was one of the toughest.”

But overall, he said he felt no pressure being amongst the older, more experienced actors like Hwang and So on set.

"I felt really comfortable because all the big brothers took really good care of me and gave me really good advice," he said. "I felt that the chemistry between the actors was really well balanced. And that put me at ease when I was on set."