Jack Russell Olly gains viral status after going off course at Crufts

LONDON: Forget the top "Best in Show" prize, Olly the Jack Russell has gained his own celebrity status at Britain's Crufts dogs show after enthusiastically going off course and even falling flat on his face during the agility round of last week's competition.

Stumbling on jumps, going the wrong way and running off to the sidelines, the dog's energy and enthusiasm came through in Friday's session, a video of which has reached more than 7 million views on Crufts' YouTube channel.

"I would love to say it's out of character but no it's not, it's normal behavior," Olly's owner Karen Parker said. "He loves running, he loves playing and I think it just shows how much fun he's had."

