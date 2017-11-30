Japanese delivery site sells S$3,500 wagyu beef bento

A Japan-based food delivery website is offering wagyu beef bentos that cost 292,929 yen (S$3,500) a pop.

A bento box is a single-portioned takeout meal that usually contains rice, fish or meat, as well as vegetables, but the Tottori Wagyu Complete Cow bento from Gochikuru is packed with so much meat - 4kg of it, in fact - that there's little room for greens.

The beef comes from the Tottori prefecture, whose meat is reportedly of the highest quality in Japan. (Photo: Gochikuru website)

The beef comes from the Tottori prefecture, which according to Japan lifestyle portal SoraNews24 is where premium wagyu beef - recently rated as the "highest-quality beef in (the country)" by the Wagyu Registry Association - comes from.

Each compartment of the bento is stuffed with Japanese white rice and the beef sits atop it. Cuts range from favourites like prime rib, tenderloin and brisket to less common options like tongue and temple, said the site.

Included in the wooden box, which weighs 11kg, are a dipping sauce made with Tottori-grown pears and a real wasabi root also grown in the prefecture.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The 11kg box includes a dipping sauce made with Tottori-grown pears and locally raised wasabi. (Photo: Gochikuru website)

The extravagant bento is on sale until end-March this year, SoraNews24 reported, and is only available in Japan.