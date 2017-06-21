Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan welcome baby boy

SINGAPORE: Taiwanese Mandopop star Jay Chou on Wednesday (Jun 21) confirmed the birth of his second child - a boy - on Facebook.

Chou, 38, who is married to 23-year-old model and actress Hannah Quinlivan, posted a photograph of his wife with the newborn and their daughter on his Facebook page on Wednesday.



Chou said that while his song, Lover From Previous Life, failed to get nominated for this year's Golden Melody Awards, they will have to "rely on Mummy's lover from her past life now" – a reference to a Taiwanese saying.

Taiwanese media previously reported that Quinlivan had organised a baby shower on Jun 5, when she confirmed that the couple will be welcoming a boy. The name of the child has not been revealed.

The Mandopop star announced his wife's pregnancy on Valentine's Day this year. This is the couple's second child, after their first - daughter Hathaway - was born in July 2015, the same year they tied the knot.



Chou added on Facebook that he might have to miss the Golden Melody Awards, which is an annual event celebrating the best in the Taiwanese music scene. Chou was nominated for three other awards in this year's event: Best Male Vocalist - Mandarin, Best Music Video for his song Bedtime Story and Song of the Year for Love Confessions.

The awards will be held this Saturday.