JJ Lin meets Tim Cook; gets front-row seat at Apple launch

One lucky Singaporean not only got a front-row seat at the Apple launch on Wednesday (Sep 13), he hobnobbed with Apple CEO Tim Cook and chief designer Jonathan Ive.



Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin was invited to the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California where new Apple products, notably the iPhone X (pronounced 10), were unveiled.



Lin, 36, wrote on his Facebook page that it was “an amazing experience” to witness the launch.



“I came to experience not just the advance of technology, but to learn their core values, how to imbue people with purpose and passion,” he wrote in traditional Chinese. “Thank you for the invitation!”



A video of the award-winning singer-songwriter chatting with Mr Cook was viewed more than 330,000 times after Lin posted it early Wednesday.



“I was really inspired,” he said to Mr Cook.







He also took a photo of himself holding on an iPhone X, which will only be available in Singapore from Nov 3.



This year's Apple event was highly anticipated as it was the 10th anniversary of the iPhone's debut and it was held at the new Apple campus' Steve Jobs Theatre for the first time.

Sharp-eyed fans even spotted Lin in video clips of the launch, sitting quite close to the stage in the dimly-lit theatre.

Lin, one of the most recognisable names in the Mandopop industry, has collaborated with Apple before. The tech giant had invited Lin to try out its music app GarageBand when it added traditional Chinese instruments in an update. Lin posted a video of him “jamming” with Mr Cook in a Facebook post on May 17.





