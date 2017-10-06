Joanna Dong to sing ‘Simple Love' with Jay Chou in Sing! China final

SINGAPORE: Singaporean jazz singer Joanna Dong will go up against four other contestants in the Sing! China final on Sunday (Oct 8) with a rendition of a hit love song by coach Jay Chou.

Dong, 35, is the second Singaporean to reach the final of the Chinese singing competition after Nathan Hartono, who was the first runner up in the show's last season. Like Hartono, she is on the Taiwanese star's team.

Joanna Dong at a Sing! China rehearsal. (Photo: Singtel TV)

Dong and Chou will be performing a duet of his 2001 hit Simple Love. As part of her preparation for the final, Dong went to Taiwan to observe a concert by Chou, a pre-show press release said.

Besides Dong, the other singers who made it to the final are Zhaxipingcuo from Liu Huan's team, Doris Guo from Na Ying's team as well as Xiao Kaiye and Ye Xiaoyue from Eason Chan's team.

Each of them will perform duets with their respective coaches.