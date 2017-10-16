Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announce engagement

SINGAPORE: Singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner are engaged, the couple announced via carefully coordinated Instagram posts on Sunday (Oct 15).

The pair have been together since 2016.

They revealed the news with the same photograph of Turner’s hand sporting a diamond ring.

British actress Turner, who stars as Sansa Stark on the hit fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, posted a caption saying: “I said yes.”

In a matching post, American singer and actor Jonas - who first rose to fame along with his brothers Kevin and Nick on the Disney Channel – wrote: "She said yes.”

Turner, 21, and Jonas, 28, were introduced by mutual friends, the actress told Marie Claire in an interview in August. Jonas first met her parents in a pub in north London, while she met his on a family skiing trip, Turner added in the interview.

Turner also hinted of her frustration with dating under the spotlight, saying during the interview with Marie Claire that it was like “living in a fishbowl”.

“It’s frustrating (that) it’s the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?” she added.



Turner and Jonas have rarely been photographed together at public events.