John Legend, Chrissy Teigen's flight forced to turn around after passenger mix-up

TOKYO: Singer John Legend and American model wife Chrissy Teigen were among passengers stuck in a "flight to nowhere" for eight hours on Tuesday (Dec 26) evening after a Tokyo-bound plane was forced to turn back to Los Angeles.

The reason? A passenger had mistakenly boarded the wrong plane.

All Nippon Airways flight NH175 departed Los Angeles International at 11:36am (1936 GMT) on Tuesday for Narita Airport, but returned to the US city after a matter of hours, the airline told AFP.

"As part of the airline's security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked," ANA said.

"ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight."

Teigen fired off a series tweets about the ordeal, saying all the passengers had to disembark and that police were interviewing those seated "around the mystery person".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Media reports said the man had a ticket for a United Airways flight.

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

She retweeted a post from a fan alongside a selfie with her and Legend.

"My first tweet can't be more epic than this: just survived an 8-hour LAX-LAX flight with @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend on #ANA#NH175", the fan said.

After a series of tongue-in-cheek posts, Teigen herself seemed to take the debacle in her stride.

"Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now", she tweeted.

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

"Why did we all get punished for this one person's mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions", she added.

She later updated at 0845GMT on Wednesday that she was about to board another flight.

Getting on another flight now oh bless — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

The airline apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.