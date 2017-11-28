Johor's largest shopping centre Paradigm Mall opens

JOHOR BARU: The largest mall in Malaysia's Johor state opened its doors on Tuesday (Nov 28).

Located along the Skudai Highway, Paradigm Mall JB spans more than 2 million sq ft and is just a 20-minute ride from the Woodlands Causeway.

The mall is bigger than Singapore's largest shopping centre VivoCity, which has a gross floor area of 1.5 million sq ft.

Paradigm Mall JB will feature the largest movie theatre in the state operated by Golden Screen Cinemas, premium supermarket Village Grocer as well as department store operator Parkson.



Parkson will be the mall's anchor tenant, taking up 200,000 sq ft of space. The outlet is Parkson's first regional store in the southern part of Peninsular Malaysia.

For adrenaline junkies, the mall showcases a 20,000 sq ft ice skating rink, a Camp5 indoor climbing gym and Malaysia's first indoor skate park.

The ice skating rink at Paradigm Mall. (Photo: Paradigm Mall Johor Baru)

With more than 500 retail lots spread over six floors, some well-known names among the tenants include H&M, Uniqlo, Harvey Norman, Wendy's, Marrybrown and Under Armour.

Apart from the retail and mall space, the complex also features a 24-storey serviced apartments tower and a 296-room four-star hotel.

Paradigm Mall, which has another shopping complex in Petaling Jaya near Kuala Lumpur, is owned and developed by WCT Holdings.