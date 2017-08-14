Jury finds radio DJ assaulted, battered Taylor Swift, awards her US$1

Lawyers for U.S. pop star Taylor Swift and the Colorado DJ she accuses of groping her were due to deliver closing arguments on Monday before the federal court jury weighing her sexual assault claims against his assertion that he was wrongfully fired.

DENVER: A federal court jury in Denver on Monday found that a radio DJ assaulted her by grabbing her bare bottom under her skirt during a photo shoot, awarding her the symbolic US$1 in damages she sought.

The same eight-member jury rejected claims by the radio personality, David Mueller, that Swift's mother and a member of her circle cost him his job by making false groping accusations.

