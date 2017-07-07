Justin Bieber to perform in Singapore in October

SINGAPORE: Pop superstar Justin Bieber will perform at Singapore's National Stadium on Oct 7 as part of his Purpose World Tour, announced concert promoter Unusual Entertainment on Friday (Jul 7).

According to the company's Facebook post, tickets for the standing categories are priced at S$228, S$258 and S$298 and seating ones are at S$148, S$188, S$228 and S$258.



VIP packages are also available online, with each costing S$708 and upwards. The privileges include backstage access, prioritised pit entry and invites to the Purpose VIP Lounge.

Sale of general public tickets will be conducted on the Sports Hub website, the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box office and SingPost outlets on Jul 22 at 10am.

Besides Singapore, the Asian leg of the Canadian singer's third worldwide tour will also make stops in Hong Kong, Japan and the Philippines.