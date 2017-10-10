K-pop group Girls' Generation to lose 3 members: Report

SINGAPORE: Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun will be quitting management agency SM Entertainment, leaving popular K-pop titan group Girls' Generation with only five members, Yonhap news agency reported.

Originally a bevy of nine girls, the group lost Jessica Jung in 2014. Jung now splits her time between her fashion and solo singing careers.

The three members' contracts with the company have expired and will likely not be renewed, Yonhap stated, citing an industry official familiar with the matter.

From left: Sooyoung, Seohyun, Tiffany of Girls' Generation. (Photos: SM Entertainment)

"The three members decided to terminate their contracts with the agency," the source said. "Although Girls' Generation will stay afloat, it would be difficult in practical terms for those members to remain in the team when they sign up with a different management agency. I understand the members are still discussing the matter."

SM has ruled out disbanding the group. In a statement, the agency said Girls' Generation is a "very precious and significant group to SM and its many fans".

"We're not thinking about dismantling the group. However, since there are members whose contracts have expired, we'll decide carefully after consulting with all members regarding the future path of the team," the agency added.



Tiffany plans to study in the United States, while Sooyoung and Seohyun will be focusing on their acting careers, Yonhap reported.

Known for hit songs like Gee and The Boys, Girls' Generation first performed in Singapore in 2011, with a second night added due to high ticket demand. Months later, the group also known as SNSD broke the record for the fastest concert to sell out in Thailand.

SM Entertainment also manages other popular groups such as Super Junior and Shinee.