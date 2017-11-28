Katy Perry to perform in Singapore

SINGAPORE: US pop star Katy Perry will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 8, 2018 as part of her global tour.



Perry's Witness: The Tour, named after her latest album Witness, began on Sep 19 and will take in 97 dates in total until Aug 21, 2018, with shows in North and South America, Europe and Australasia.

Perry, 33, last performed in Singapore in 2015 during her Prismatic World Tour, and was also part of the entertainment line-up at the 2012 Singapore Grand Prix.

Known for hits like Firework, Last Friday Night, The One That Got Away and I Kissed A Girl, Perry has sold more than 100 million records worldwide since emerging onto the scene in 2001.

Prices range from S$128 to S$348 and early-bird tickets will go on sale to American Express Centurion members on Dec 5 and for all other American Express cardholders from Dec 6 to 10.



General sales to the public begin on Dec 11 and are available from www.sportshubtix.sg.

