Key winners for the 2017 Emmy awards
LOS ANGELES: The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Colbert.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"The Handmaid's Tale" Hulu
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Veep" HBO
BEST LIMITED SERIES
"Big Little Lies" HBO
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown "This is Us"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Elisabeth Moss "The Handmaid's Tale"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY
Donald Glover "Atlanta"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY
Julia Louis-Dreyfus "Veep"
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Riz Ahmed "The Night Of"
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Nicole Kidman "Big Little Lies"
VARIETY TALK SERIES
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
"Saturday Night Live"
REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
"The Voice"
