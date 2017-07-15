KFC cooks up Colonel Sanders pillow case, Zinger meteorite merchandise

SINGAPORE: Fancy owning a meteorite in the shape of KFC's Zinger sandwich? You can, if you don't mind dishing out US$20,000 (S$27,000) for it.



On Thursday (Jul 14), the fast food joint launched KFC Limited, a line of fashion and home accessories that is fast selling out online.



The US$20,000 Zinger-shaped meteorite on KFC Limited. (Photo: KFC Limited website)

The merchandise includes t-shirts that say "Chicken, Potatoes, Biscuits and Cookie" and "World's No 1 Chicken Salesman". If you're a person of few words, there is also a t-shirt with nothing but little drumsticks on it, as well as one with an illustration of the Colonel's suit.

(Photo: KFC Limited website)

Other items include a "Finger Lickin' Good" necklace, a pillow case with Colonel Sanders' face on it and print of a bucket of chicken.

(Photo: KFC Limited website)

The products are priced between US$1 and US$80 - that is, except for the meteorite, a 4kg, 400-year-old authentic "space-made" specimen carved into the shape of one of KFC's most popular menu items.

The items ship only within the United States.