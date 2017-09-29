Kim Kardashian confirms third baby on the way

Kim Kardashian has confirmed reports that she and husband Kanye West are having a third baby, with the couple expected to use a surrogate for the birth.

Kardashian's confirmation, in a trailer released on Thursday for the new series of reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," means that three of the Kardashian siblings are expecting children around the same time.

Multiple media reports in the past week have said that Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, at 20 the youngest member of the celebrity family, are pregnant for the first time. The women and their representatives have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Kim Kardashian and West were rumoured in June to have hired a surrogate because of serious health complications with Kardashian's first two pregnancies and the birth of children North, 4, and one-year-old Saint.

In Thursday's trailer, Kim is seen telling her sister Khloe her good news on the phone.

"What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'"

"The person's pregnant?" Khloe responds.

"We're having a baby!," Kim announces.

The reality star has given detailed accounts on her blog about the difficulties she experienced during her two labours, and has spoken about considering surrogacy for future children with West.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" returns for a 14th season on Sunday on the E! television network. Thursday's trailer did not address the reported pregnancies of Khloe and Kylie.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrew Hay)