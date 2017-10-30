Korean actor Kim Joo-hyuk killed in car crash

Popular Korean actor Kim Joo-hyuk was killed in a car crash, Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

His Mercedes overturned and caught fire after an accident at around 4.30pm on Monday (Oct 30) in Gangnam, Yonhap said.

His girlfriend Lee Yoo-young was in Busan filming for an upcoming Running Man episode when she was informed, a Facebook post on Running Man International said.

Filming was reportedly stopped for the meantime, it added.

Kim, 45, began acting in 1998. He appeared this year in dramas Confidential Assignment and The Tooth and the Nail. He is also known for his roles in Lovers in Prague (2005) and The Legendary Doctor - Hur Jun (2013).

He was also a regular member on popular variety show 2 Days & 1 Night.

