Korean drama star Kim Woo Bin diagnosed with throat cancer

SINGAPORE: Korean actor and model Kim Woo Bin has throat cancer, his agency Siduq HQ confirmed on Wednesday (May 24).

The Uncontrollably Fond star had been encountering pains in his body when he decided to visit the hospital, where he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer.

It is a rare type of cancer said to start in the upper area of the throat, behind the nose.

"Fortunately, it is still in the early stages, and he has begun receiving drug treatment and radiation therapy," the agency said, adding that it would be clearing his schedule to allow him to recover.

Actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Shin Min Ah have been dating since 2015. (Photo: Sidus HQ)

Kim, who turns 28 year this year, began his entertainment career as a runway model and has since worked with brands like Calvin Klein and Giordano. In 2013, he made his acting breakthrough with mega-hit teen drama The Heirs, which also starred Lee Min Ho.

Popular actress Shin Min Ah, whom he has been dating since 2015, said in a statement she would be by his side throughout his treatment.

Kim Woo Bin was last in Singapore in January to promote Master, a crime thriller he starred in with Gang Dong Won.