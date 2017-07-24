Korean heartthrob Song Joong-ki to visit Singapore on Aug 8 to promote new film

SINGAPORE: Korean actor Song Joong-ki will be in Singapore on Aug 8 to promote a new film, local movie distributors Golden Village Pictures and Clover Films announced on Facebook on Monday (Jul 24).

Ryoo Seung-wan, the director of the new film The Battleship Island, as well as other members of the cast including So Ji-sub and Hwang Jung-min, will also attend.

Song, 32, first rose to fame in 2010 historical drama Sungkyungkwan Scandal. He was cast in hit variety show Running Man at around the same time, but it was last year that the 32-year-old became an international sensation.

After completing his mandatory military service, Song starred in the highly rated medical drama series Descendants of the Sun in 2016 alongside veteran actress Song Hye-kyo.

The popular duo announced their engagement in July and are expected to wed in October.

In The Battleship Island, which opens Aug 17 in Singapore and Malaysia, Song plays a Korean independent fighter in the Japanese Occupation.